  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1.25bn PerpNC10.6

09/06/2021 | 11:33am EDT
Post-Stabilisation Notice

06 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,250,000,000

2.60% Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Restricted Tier 1 Notes

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any): n/a
ISIN: DE000A3E5TR0
Aggregate nominal amount: €1,250,000,000
Description: 2.60% RT1 Notes Perp NC10.6
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities
Citigroup
CACIB
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2021
