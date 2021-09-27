COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mil 10NC5

Post Stabilisation Notice
27 September 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
€ 500mn Fixed to Reset Subordinated Notes due 29 December 2031
Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45WP5
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|1.375% Tier 2 Notes due 29 December 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Credit Suisse
Natixis SA
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
