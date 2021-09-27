Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 03:13:54 am
5.541 EUR   +0.71%
03:06aCOMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mil 10NC5
PR
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -4-
DJ
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mil 10NC5

09/27/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Post Stabilisation Notice

27 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 500mn Fixed to Reset Subordinated Notes due 29 December 2031

Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000CZ45WP5
Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000
Description: 1.375% Tier 2 Notes due 29 December 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Credit Suisse
Natixis SA
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:06aCOMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mil 10NC5
PR
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -4-
DJ
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -3-
DJ
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
02:36aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
01:11aFACTBOX : Major European SPAC listings this year
RE
09/24WTI Crude Rises for a Third-Straight Day Despite China's SPR Sales
MT
09/24Gold Edges Up as Bond Yields Stabilize After the Federal Reserve's Hawkish Turn
MT
09/24Sterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE
RE
09/24Gold Edges Lower Even as Bond Yields Stabilize After the Federal Reserve's Hawkish Turn
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations