COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR 6yr Covered

10/06/2022 | 02:28am EDT
Pre-Stabilisation Notice

October 06, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Fixed Rate Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any): None
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark
Description: EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ISIN DE000CZ43ZF4
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
DZ Bank
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
NatWest Markets
Raiffeisen Bank International
Toronto-Dominion Bank
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 06 October, 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
