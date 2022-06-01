Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 03:58:55 am EDT
8.191 EUR   +1.39%
03:24aCOMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Federal Republic of Germany EUR4bn
PR
05/31COMMERZBANK : Disclosure Report as at 31 March 2022 in accordance with CRR
PU
05/31Gold Ends Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise on Expectations for Higher Interest Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Federal Republic of Germany EUR4bn

06/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

01 June 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

EUR 4,000,000,000 increase of the outstanding

EUR 6,000,000,000 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050

Standalone documentation.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 4,000,000,000
Description: EUR 4,000,000,000 increase of the outstanding EUR 6,000,000,000 0.00% Green Bonds due 15 August 2050
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: Payment date 08 June 2022, denoms EUR0.01, listing All domestic exchanges, Expected Rating Aaa (Moody’s) / AAA (S&P)
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
HSBC Bank
Morgan Stanley
Nomura
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01 June 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: All domestic exchanges

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:24aCOMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Federal Republic of Germany EUR4bn
PR
05/31COMMERZBANK : Disclosure Report as at 31 March 2022 in accordance with CRR
PU
05/31Gold Ends Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise on Expectations for Higher Interest ..
MT
05/31Gold Trading Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Surge on Expectations for Higher Inter..
MT
05/31EU Working on Getting Gas from Alternative Suppliers Amid Russian Oil Ban, Commerzbank ..
MT
05/31COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1.25bn 30.1NC10.1
PR
05/30Oil Rises to the Highest Since March as China Readies to Lift Lockdowns, US Driving Sea..
MT
05/30Commerzbank Views Jump in Crude Oil Prices Excessive Amid Market Conditions
MT
05/27COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/27Commerzbank Notes The Ruble Weakens "Sharply" After Thursday's Rate Cut at Russia's Cen..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations