COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab Hamburger Hochbahn  500mn green 2031

Post-stabilisation notice
24 February 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Hamburger Hochbahn AG
EUR 500 million Green Senior Unsecured Eurobond due 2031
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Hamburger Hochbahn AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2233088132
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.125% green, senior, unsecured due 24 February 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.