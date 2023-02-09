Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:01:25 2023-02-09 am EST
10.39 EUR   +1.97%
05:33aCOMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb EUR 500mn green snp 2027
PR
05:17aWar and crises slow down fund business in 2022
DP
02:57aGerman EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb EUR 500mn green snp 2027

02/09/2023 | 05:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Post-stabilisation notice

9th February 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000A30WF84
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 5% green senior preferred Notes due 5th February 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
DekaBank
HSBC
UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
05:33aCOMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Pbb EUR 500mn green snp 2027
PR
05:17aWar and crises slow down fund business in 2022
DP
02:57aGerman EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y
RE
02/08Sanctions on Russia Unlikely to be Withdrawn or Tightened Even if Russian Crude Exports..
MT
02/08COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilization EIB  CAB due 2028
PR
02/07Inflation too strong: real wages down for the third year in a row
DP
02/07European Midday Briefing: Investors Look to Powell Comments
DJ
02/07North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of..
DJ
02/07COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Poland EUR dual-tranche 10y + 20y
PR
02/06Turkey's lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations