    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 05:22:29 am
5.136 EUR   -6.29%
COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab mBank  500mn green snp due 2027

09/20/2021 | 05:10am EDT
Post-stabilisation notice

20 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

€ 500,000,000 Green 6NC5 senior, non-preferred Notes due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: mBank S.A.
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: XS2388876232
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 0.966 % Fixed-to-Floating due 21 Sept 2027, redemption date 21 Sept 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank
Erste Group Bank
UBS Europe
UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2021
