COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab mBank  500mn green snp due 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

20 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

€ 500,000,000 Green 6NC5 senior, non-preferred Notes due 2027

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2388876232 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.966 % Fixed-to-Floating due 21 Sept 2027, redemption date 21 Sept 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Erste Group Bank

UBS Europe

UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

