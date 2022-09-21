COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice Commerzbank NPS 2028

Post-stabilisation notice
September 21, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR callable non-preferred senior Notes due 2028
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ43ZB3
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 600,000,000
|Description:
|4.625 % callable Notes due 21 March 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Barclays
Credit Suisse
Société Générale
UBS
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.