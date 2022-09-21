Advanced search
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice Commerzbank NPS 2028
PR
04:36aGerman union calls on banks to pay workers 1500 euro energy bonus
RE
09/20Natural Gas Steady as Demand Moderates with the Approach of Fall Temperatures
MT
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice Commerzbank NPS 2028

09/21/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Post-stabilisation notice

September 21, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR callable non-preferred senior Notes due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000CZ43ZB3
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000
Description: 4.625 % callable Notes due 21 March 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank
Barclays
Credit Suisse
Société Générale
UBS

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2022
