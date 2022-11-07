COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW 1.375%  1bn tap due 2032

Post-stabilisation notice
November 7, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
€ 1 billion tap due 2032
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|XS2475954900
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|1.375 % tap due 7 June 2032
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
BNP Paribas
DZ Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.