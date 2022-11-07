Advanced search
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48 2022-11-07 am EST
8.393 EUR   +1.84%
04:25aCOMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW 1.375%  1bn tap due 2032
PR
03:57aEuro zone yields rise on concerns about inflation, bond supply
RE
03:29aCOMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Rentenbank EUR 500mn 2034
PR
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW 1.375%  1bn tap due 2032

11/07/2022 | 04:25am EST
Post-stabilisation notice

November 7, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

€ 1 billion tap due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: XS2475954900
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000
Description: 1.375 % tap due 7 June 2032
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
BNP Paribas
DZ Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2022
