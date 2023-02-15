Advanced search
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Poland dual-tranche 2033 + 2043

02/15/2023 | 04:31am EST
Post-stabilisation notice

February 15, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Republic of Poland

EUR dual-tranche benchmark transaction 10-year and 20-year

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The State Treasury of the Republic of Poland, represented by the Minister of Finance
Guarantor (if any): none
ISINs: XS2586944659 (10yr)
XS2586944147 (20yr)
Aggregate nominal amount: € 2,250,000,000 (10yr)
€ 1,250,000,000 (20yr)
Description: 3.875 % senior, unsecured Notes due 14th February 2033
4.25% senior, unsecured Notes due 14th February 2043
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
ING
Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2023
