Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Commerzbank AG    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank 0.01%  500m 2040

11/26/2020 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Post-stabilisation notice

26 November 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

€ 500 million senior, unsecured Notes due 2040

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Rentenbank
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: XS2263517364
Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000
Description: 0.01 % due 26 November 2040
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs International
UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
05:10aCOMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank 0.01%  500m 2040
PR
11/25COMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/25COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
11/25COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
11/24Germany's DAX index gets shake-up in wake of Wirecard scandal
RE
11/20COMMERZBANK AG : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
11/18COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-Stabilisation notice Rentenbank due 2040
PR
11/18COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/17COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stabilisation EU dual-tranche 2025 2050
PR
11/13COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ