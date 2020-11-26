COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank 0.01%  500m 2040

Post-stabilisation notice
26 November 2020
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
€ 500 million senior, unsecured Notes due 2040
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Rentenbank
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|XS2263517364
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.01 % due 26 November 2040
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs International
UniCredit Bank
