  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/11 06:03:46 am
5.43 EUR   +0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stabilization KfW 0%  1bn Tap 2030

08/11/2021 | 04:58am EDT
Post-stabilisation notice

August 11, 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)

0% EUR 1,000,000,000 Tap due 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE000A289RK2
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000
Description: 0% coupon, due 17th September 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2021
