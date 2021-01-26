Log in
COMMERZBANK AG    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre Stabilisation European Union EUR 7yr & 2050 Tap

01/26/2021 | 06:30am EST
Pre-Stabilisation notice

26 January 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union

New € 7year and € Tap due 2050 dual benchmark bonds

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Union
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark 2028 Notes
EUR 4bn 2050 Tap Notes
Description: EUR Fixed Rate RegS bearer bonds under its SURE Social Bond programme
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: maturities  02-June-2028| 04-Nov-2050, backed by the European Union Member States and EU budget, settlement 02-Feb-2021
Stabilisation:
Stabilsation Coordinator
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
LBBW
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 26 January 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities)
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg SE

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2021
