  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 05:07:44 am
5.157 EUR   -4.83%
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stab 0% KfW  1bn Tap due 2030
PR
COMMERZBANK AG : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
COMMERZBANK AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stab 0% KfW  1bn Tap due 2030

08/04/2021 | 04:39am EDT
Pre-Stabilisation notice

4th August 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)

0% EUR 1,000,000,000 Tap due 2030

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 (increase)
Description: 0% coupon, due 17th September 2030
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: senior, unsecured Notes, under EMTN programme, settlement 11 August 2021, denoms 1k/1k
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Commerzbank
Barclays Bank
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 4th August 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2021
