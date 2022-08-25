Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:40 2022-08-25 am EDT
6.393 EUR   +0.76%
03:14aCOMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank HyPfe due 2032
PR
08/24Commercial Crude Stocks Post Bigger Drop Than Expected Last Week as Gasoline Output Falls
MT
08/24French nuclear woes stoke Europe's power prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank HyPfe due 2032

08/25/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-Stabilisation notice

25 August 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR benchmark Fixed Rate Mortgage Covered Bond due 2032

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark
Description: Mortgage Covered bonds launched under the issuer’s MTN programme, issue rating Moody’s Aaa excpected
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: maturity 1 Sept 2032, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt, fixed rate
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
DekaBank
Erste Bank
Natixis
RBC Capital Markets
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 25 August 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:14aCOMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank HyPfe due 2032
PR
08/24Commercial Crude Stocks Post Bigger Drop Than Expected Last Week as Gasoline Output Fal..
MT
08/24French nuclear woes stoke Europe's power prices
RE
08/24Commerzbank There's No Stopping The Swiss Franc Against The Euro
MT
08/24Commerzbank Says Japan's Yen Stands No Chance Against The US Dollar
MT
08/24Potential Saudi Production Cut Could Be In Preparation for Iran Nuclear Deal, Commerzba..
MT
08/24Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
08/24COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW  5bn due 2027
PR
08/23Corn Leads Grains Rally Amid Supply Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
08/23WTI Crude Oil Rises as Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Production Cuts a Possibility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations