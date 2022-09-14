Advanced search
COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank NPS 5.5NC4.5 due 2028

09/14/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-Stabilisation notice

September 14, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR callable non-preferred senior Notes due 2028

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR tbc
Description: Callable Non-Preferred Senior
Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2028, launched under the issuer’s MTN Programme
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: expected issue ratings: Baa2/BBB- (Moodys/S&P), settlement date 21 Sept 2022
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank
Barclays
Credit Suisse
Société Générale
UBS
Stabilisation period expected to start on: September 14, 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
