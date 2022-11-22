Advanced search
COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Commerzbank £ T2 benchmark 10.25NC5.25

11/22/2022 | 03:45am EST
Pre-Stabilisation notice

November 22, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

GBP T2 resettable benchmark Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, Tel: +49 69 13620) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: tbc
Description: GBP resettable T2 notes, 10.25NC5.25
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: MTN programme, Lux listing, denoms 100k/100k, rating Baa3/BB+/-
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank
Barclays
Goldman
HSBC
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 22 November 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg SE, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
