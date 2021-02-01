Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Commerzbank AG    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/01 03:30:06 am
5.391 EUR   -2.65%
03:21aCOMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation EFSF  2bn Tap due 2027
PR
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation EFSF  2bn Tap due 2027

02/01/2021 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-Stabilisation notice

1stFebruary 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility (“EFSF”)

0% € 2 billion Tap due 2027

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 6913620) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility (“EFSF”)
Guarantor (if any): several Eurozone member countries
Aggregate nominal amount: € 2,000,000,000 (increase)
Description: 0% reopening due 13 October 2027
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 8 Feb 2021, denoms 1k
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
CACIB
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 1st February 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:21aCOMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation EFSF  2bn Tap due 2027
PR
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/29COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/28COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/28ASTRAZENECA : Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround
RE
01/28COMMERZBANK AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
01/28Commerzbank's new CEO plans 10,000 job cuts
RE
01/28COMMERZBANK : to significantly increase profitability through deep restructuring..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ