COMMERZBANK AG - Prestabilization KfW EUR bmk due 2027

08/17/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Pre-Stabilisation notice

17th August 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW

EUR senior, unsecured Notes due 2027

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: [Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR tbc
Description: Senior, unsecured Notes issued off the issuer’s Note Programme
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: fixed coupon, payment date 24th Aug 2022, denoms 1k, listing Frankfurt, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 17th August 2022
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2022
