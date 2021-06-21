Log in
    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 4.25% AT1

06/21/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Post-Stabilisation Notice

21 June 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000 4.25% Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2021

Launched off the Issuer’s Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, dated 31 May 2021.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any): n/a
ISIN: DE000CZ45WA7
Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000
Description: 4.25% AT1 Notes Perp NC6
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander S.A.
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
UBS Limited

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2021
