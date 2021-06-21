COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 4.25% AT1

Post-Stabilisation Notice

21 June 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000 4.25% Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2021

Launched off the Issuer’s Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, dated 31 May 2021.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000CZ45WA7 Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000 Description: 4.25% AT1 Notes Perp NC6 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander S.A.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Limited

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.