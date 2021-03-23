Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Fresenius EUR 3 Tranche

03/23/2021 | 04:30am EDT
Pre-Stabilisation notice

23 March 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company

EUR500mil(no grow) Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2025

EUR500mil(no grow) Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2028

EUR500mil(no grow) Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2031

Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Launched under the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme, dated 19 March 2021

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company
Guarantor (if any): Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500,000,000 Notes due 01 October 2025
EUR500,000,000 Notes due 01 October 2028
EUR500,000,000 Notes due 01 October 2031
Description: Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2025
Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2028
Fixed Rate Notes due 01 October 2031
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 01 April 2021, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg, 3mth par call, tax call,  Rated Baa3/BBB.
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
ING Bank N.V.
UniCredit Bank AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 23 March 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2021
