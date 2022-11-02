Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-02 am EDT
105.97 AUD   -0.08%
04:31aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move
RE
12:10aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA announces rate change
PU
11/01Energy Action Secures Banking Covenant Waiver from Commonwealth Bank of Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move

11/02/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A combination of photographs shows people using automated teller machines (ATMs) at Australia's

(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier.

The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike, seventh in as many months, raising the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a nine-year peak of 2.85%, signalling more to come as it revised its inflation forecast upwards.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said the new rates will be effective Nov. 11, while Westpac Banking Corp's rate hike will be effective Nov. 15, the lenders said in separate statements.

These banks' shares rose on Monday after the rate hike, gaining between 0.9% and 1.6%, with the financials index advancing 1.3% on the day. On Tuesday, banks and the index ended largely unchanged, except Westpac that added 0.7%.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.08% 25.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.08% 105.97 Delayed Quote.5.00%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.12% 32.74 Delayed Quote.13.38%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.74% 24.5 Delayed Quote.13.91%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
04:31aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move
RE
12:10aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA announces rate change
PU
11/01Energy Action Secures Banking Covenant Waiver from Commonwealth Bank of Australia
MT
11/01Australia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
RE
10/31Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA builds new Commodities, Trade and Carbon business wit..
PU
10/31Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : Want to spend less than you earn? Commbank, UTS partnersh..
PU
10/31Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : Issuer Document
PU
10/31Dollar, bond yields rise ahead of pivotal rate hikes
RE
10/31European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Eurozone Inflation..
DJ
10/31Stocks splutter, euro falls ahead of euro zone inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 051 M 17 281 M 17 281 M
Net income 2023 10 351 M 6 613 M 6 613 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 179 B 115 B 115 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 49 245
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,05 AUD
Average target price 93,74 AUD
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA5.00%114 617
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.51%375 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.63%290 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%189 051
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.15%178 903
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.78%134 999