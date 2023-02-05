Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:36 2023-02-03 am EST
111.15 AUD   +1.29%
05:37pAustralia's CBA simplifies financial reporting after sale of wealth management unit
RE
02/03Dollar buoyant; markets jubilant as inflation risks unwind
RE
02/02Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's CBA simplifies financial reporting after sale of wealth management unit

02/05/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Monday it will simplify its financial reporting in upcoming half-year fiscal results to reflect the sale of its wealth management business last year.

The country's top lender will now consolidate its other banking income, funds management income and insurance income into other operating income within its financial statements to reflect the divestment.

The change has been applied retrospectively, resulting in a reduction of A$109 million ($75.12 million) in operating expenses for half-year ended June 2022, and reduction of A$98 million in other operating income for half-year ended December 2021.

CBA will announce its first-half results for fiscal 2023 on February 15, 2023.

($1 = 1.4510 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:37pAustralia's CBA simplifies financial reporting after sale of wealth management unit
RE
02/03Dollar buoyant; markets jubilant as inflation risks unwind
RE
02/02Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
RE
02/01Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : RBA expected to raise interest rates one more time at Feb..
PU
01/31Dollar pauses ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
01/30SOFTS-Raw sugar prices equal one-month high, coffee slips
RE
01/29Australia, NZ dlrs drift lower ahead of expected flurry of rate hikes
RE
01/29Australian shares inch lower as miners, banks drag
RE
01/24Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces
RE
01/22Soybeans at 1-1/2-week low on forecasts of rains in Argentina
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 890 M 19 422 M 19 422 M
Net income 2023 10 616 M 7 393 M 7 393 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 187 B 131 B 131 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 49 245
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 111,15 AUD
Average target price 93,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA8.33%130 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468