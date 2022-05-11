Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/11 02:10:01 am EDT
101.51 AUD   -0.19%
05:58pAustralia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats as core operations deliver
RE
05:39pCommonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate
RE
04:48pCommonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.3 Billion -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats as core operations deliver

05/11/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday beat an estimate for third-quarter cash earnings, as solid growth in lending and lower costs at the country's biggest bank more than offset margin pressure from intense competition.

The results mark the end of Australian banks' latest earnings cycle that saw lower margins across the board, although much of that squeeze is expected to ease in the coming year as interest rates rise.

They also signal improving performance at CBA, which has been slimming down its portfolio to focus on core domestic operations since a powerful inquiry in 2018 highlighted serious shortcomings in the financial sector.

"The March quarter underlined the disciplined execution of the group's strategy, focused on our core banking franchises," Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said.

"Continued growth in household deposits, home loans, business lending and business deposits was a feature of the quarter."

CBA said its home lending balance in the quarter to March grew by A$6.9 billion from December-end, but noted that raising fixed home loan interest rates had softened lending volumes in March.

Total operating expenses fell 3% from a year ago and the bank lowered its credit provisions to A$5.7 billion at the end of March, from A$5.9 billion at the end of December.

That helped it post a cash net profit after tax of about A$2.40 billion ($1.66 billion), in line with year-earlier figures but higher than a Barrenjoey estimate of A$2.15 billion.

CBA did not disclose a net interest margin figure, but said it was under pressure during the quarter. It, however, booked a loan impairment benefit of A$48 million due to improving economic conditions in the country.

The company did not detail how potentially higher Australian interest rates would impact business, unlike its rivals that this month flagged a bump to profits from tighter central bank policy but remained largely cautious on costs. ($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:58pAustralia's Commonwealth Bank profit beats as core operations deliver
RE
05:39pCommonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate
RE
04:48pCommonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.3 Billion -- Update
DJ
04:12pCommonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.3 Billion
DJ
05/04Australian shares rise on mining, tech boost; NAB drops
RE
05/04Australia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome
RE
05/03Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus
RE
05/03Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%
RE
05/03Major Aussie banks to raise home loan variable interest rates after RBA hike
RE
05/03Australia's CBA to raise home loan variable interest rate after RBA hikes rate
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 369 M 17 054 M 17 054 M
Net income 2022 10 111 M 7 076 M 7 076 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 173 B 121 B 121 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 47 532
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,51 AUD
Average target price 95,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA0.69%120 157
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.04%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.62%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.21%163 288