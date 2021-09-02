Australia's Commonwealth Bank taken to court over oil and gas financing policies

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Commonwealth Bank
investor has sued the lender, demanding to see internal
documents on its decisions to finance fossil fuel projects to
ensure it has complied with its own environmental framework.
Lawyers for retail investor Guy Abrahams, who publicly
shamed the country's largest lender in 2017 over its lack of
climate-change risk disclosures, say the bank is not hewing
closely to pledges of environmental friendliness.
Lawyers for Abrahams filed the action in Australia's Federal
court on Aug. 27, seeking authorisation to inspect the bank's
records on seven oil and gas projects, documents seen by Reuters
show.
"The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, from August 2019, had a
commitment not to fund any new fossil fuel projects unless they
were in line with the Paris Agreement, but there is evidence of
the bank since participating in seven new oil and gas projects,"
said David Barnden, Abrahams' lawyer. "The bank's reported
financing of seven new fossil fuel projects raises concerns for
our clients about the management of the bank and whether it had
adequate internal systems in place to ensure compliance with its
own policies."
The lawsuit is part of a rising number of climate-related
cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-court-says-mine-approvals-must-consider-climate-harm-2021-05-27
being brought in Australia, one of the world's worst greenhouse
gas emitters per capita.
Commonwealth Bank representatives in a statement
acknowledged the court action by Abrahams - who in 2017 settled
a case with the bank that alleged it had failed to disclose
climate change risks in its 2016 annual report - but declined to
comment further.
Abrahams' case seeks documentation on projects including
Santos' acquisition of the Barossa Gas Field, the
Premian Highway natural gas pipeline https://www.reuters.com/article/us-energy-natgas-pipeline-factbox-idUSKBN2EI1FK
in the United Estates, and Euronav NV "very large
crude carriers", the documents say.
Last month some investor and environmental groups criticised
Commonwealth Bank for dropping its all-encompassing restrictions
on lending to any new oil and gas unless they were consistent
with the Paris Agreement.
The bank's rules now only apply to project financing,
meaning it can still issue corporate loans to companies in the
sectors that don't align with the Paris Agreement.
Abraham's lawsuit also seeks internal documentation
justifying that change in policy.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Gerry Doyle)