Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Commonwealth Bank taken to court over oil and gas financing policies

09/02/2021 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Commonwealth Bank investor has sued the lender, demanding to see internal documents on its decisions to finance fossil fuel projects to ensure it has complied with its own environmental framework.

Lawyers for retail investor Guy Abrahams, who publicly shamed the country's largest lender in 2017 over its lack of climate-change risk disclosures, say the bank is not hewing closely to pledges of environmental friendliness.

Lawyers for Abrahams filed the action in Australia's Federal court on Aug. 27, seeking authorisation to inspect the bank's records on seven oil and gas projects, documents seen by Reuters show.

"The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, from August 2019, had a commitment not to fund any new fossil fuel projects unless they were in line with the Paris Agreement, but there is evidence of the bank since participating in seven new oil and gas projects," said David Barnden, Abrahams' lawyer. "The bank's reported financing of seven new fossil fuel projects raises concerns for our clients about the management of the bank and whether it had adequate internal systems in place to ensure compliance with its own policies."

The lawsuit is part of a rising number of climate-related cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-court-says-mine-approvals-must-consider-climate-harm-2021-05-27 being brought in Australia, one of the world's worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita.

Commonwealth Bank representatives in a statement acknowledged the court action by Abrahams - who in 2017 settled a case with the bank that alleged it had failed to disclose climate change risks in its 2016 annual report - but declined to comment further.

Abrahams' case seeks documentation on projects including Santos' acquisition of the Barossa Gas Field, the Premian Highway natural gas pipeline https://www.reuters.com/article/us-energy-natgas-pipeline-factbox-idUSKBN2EI1FK in the United Estates, and Euronav NV "very large crude carriers", the documents say.

Last month some investor and environmental groups criticised Commonwealth Bank for dropping its all-encompassing restrictions on lending to any new oil and gas unless they were consistent with the Paris Agreement.

The bank's rules now only apply to project financing, meaning it can still issue corporate loans to companies in the sectors that don't align with the Paris Agreement.

Abraham's lawsuit also seeks internal documentation justifying that change in policy. (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.88% 101 End-of-day quote.23.01%
EURONAV NV 0.00% 7.166 Real-time Quote.8.58%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.49% 6.14 End-of-day quote.-2.07%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
02:43aAustralia's Commonwealth Bank taken to court over oil and gas financing polic..
RE
09/01Corn drops for 4th session, U.S. export worries weigh
RE
08/31Banks, miners drive Australian shares lower ahead of GDP data
RE
08/30CHS : Corn, soybeans firm as damage from Hurricane Ida raises supply worries
RE
08/30Australian shares rise on tech, miners boost; banks cap gains
RE
08/30Oil settles up as U.S. producers, refiners assess storm damage
RE
08/30Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets
RE
08/29Australian shares pulled down by banks, Fortescue boosts miners
RE
08/29Commonwealth Bank of Australia Appoints Julie Galbo to its Board of Directors..
CI
08/27Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole Conference; Some Fed Officials Talk Up Taperi..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 933 M 18 361 M 18 361 M
Net income 2022 10 902 M 8 028 M 8 028 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 179 B 132 B 132 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 44 375
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 101,00 AUD
Average target price 95,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA23.01%131 852
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.88%477 955
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.90%351 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 229
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.56%194 253
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY43.97%187 663