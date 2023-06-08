Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:26 2023-06-08 am EDT
95.89 AUD   +0.21%
03:26aAustralia's largest bank blocks payments to some crypto exchanges
RE
06/07Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook
RE
06/07RBA to hike cash rate once more to 4.35% this year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's largest bank blocks payments to some crypto exchanges

06/08/2023 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Thursday it would block some payments to certain cryptocurrency exchanges as part of a suite of new anti-scam measures that would limit customer crypto payments.

A spokesperson for CBA, the country's largest bank, declined to name the crypto exchanges involved.

The bank said it would also from Thursday hold certain payments to crypto exchanges for 24 hours and soon introduce a monthly A$10,000 ($6,666) transfer limit to crypto exchanges. The CBA spokesperson declined to say whether those measures would apply to all crypto exchanges or a select few.

"Customers who make payments to crypto-currency exchanges are currently facing a significantly higher risk of potentially being scammed," said James Roberts, general manager of CBA's group fraud management services in a statement accompanying the decision.

Fellow "big four" bank Westpac last month blocked some cryptocurrency payments to reduce scam losses. It did not identify specific exchanges.

The decision comes weeks after Binance Australia told customers they would lose access to Australian dollar deposits and withdrawals because payments provider Cuscal cut access.

In the rush to exit, bitcoin on the Australian platform at points traded at a 20% discount to rival exchanges.

U.S. regulators sued the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange this week, alleging Binance inflated trading volumes and diverted customer funds among other claims.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Lewis Jackson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.89162 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.21% 93.359 Delayed Quote.4.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.10062 Delayed Quote.2.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.38% 0.60808 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.66797 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -3.35% 24618.5 End-of-day quote.59.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.28% 26370.6 End-of-day quote.59.52%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.24% 1.86391 Delayed Quote.4.81%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.21% 95.89 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.32% 1.60225 Delayed Quote.2.02%
TOPIX INDEX -0.67% 2191.5 Delayed Quote.16.63%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.80% 20.19 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
03:26aAustralia's largest bank blocks payments to some crypto exchanges
RE
06/07Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook
RE
06/07RBA to hike cash rate once more to 4.35% this year
RE
06/07Dollar shaky as traders ponder Fed, global monetary policy outlooks
RE
06/06Australian lender Westpac to raise interest rates after cenbank hike
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA launches $0 fee International Money Transfers using N..
PU
06/05Shares steady on hopes for rate-hike hiatus in June
RE
06/05Shares steady on hopes for rate-hike hiatus in June
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 124 M 18 089 M 18 089 M
Net income 2023 10 239 M 6 828 M 6 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 4,54%
Capitalization 161 B 107 B 107 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 95,69 AUD
Average target price 89,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-6.73%107 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.91%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.99%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer