  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-30 am EST
107.86 AUD   -0.21%
11/29Australian banking system cushioned for imminent climate change-related risks - regulator
RE
11/29Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests
RE
11/29Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA acknowledges Federal Court judgement
PU
Australian banking system cushioned for imminent climate change-related risks - regulator

11/29/2022 | 11:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Flooding from heavy rains affects western suburbs in Sydney

(Reuters) - Potential economic downturns caused by climate change could pose risks to the loan books of Australia's top five banks without resulting in any severe stress to the system and the economy, a risk study conducted by the country's banking regulator showed.

With global focus sharply pivoting towards climate change, banks have come under increased scrutiny for their ties with fossil fuel projects, prompting them to set goals to cut emissions and raise investments in clean energy projects.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Wednesday risks associated with climate change for banks were likely to be concentrated in specific regions and industries, with mortgage lending losses expected to be higher in northern Australia.

The study predicted bank losses could be higher from lending to sectors that more exposed to risks associated with transition to a lower emission economy, such as mining, manufacturing and transport.

The study was conducted over the past two years on the financial models of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, and Macquarie Group.

These banks have "predicted they would adjust their risk appetite and lending practices, such as cutting back on high loan-to-valuation lending and reducing exposure to higher risk regions and industries", the regulator said.

APRA will now consider how the assessment could be applied to other regulated industries and climate-related challenges, it said.

($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.68% 24.74 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.21% 107.86 Delayed Quote.7.41%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.40% 178.71 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.47% 31.54 Delayed Quote.9.54%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.25% 23.77 Delayed Quote.11.29%
Financials
Sales 2023 27 816 M 18 606 M 18 606 M
Net income 2023 10 439 M 6 983 M 6 983 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 182 B 122 B 122 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 49 245
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA7.41%122 288
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450