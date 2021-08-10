Log in
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
CBA Annual Profit Up 6%, Launches A$6 Billion Buyback -- Update

08/10/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it plans to buy back shares worth 6 billion Australian dollars (US$4.41 billion), citing its strong capital position and following a 6% rise in annual profit.

CBA, Australia's biggest bank by market value and the country's largest mortgage lender, said its net profit rose to A$10.18 billion in the 12 months through June from A$9.63 billion a year earlier.

The lender's cash earnings--the measure followed by analysts that strips out items including hedging and losses or gains on acquisitions and asset sales--rose by 20% to A$8.65 billion.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of A$2.00 a share, up from A$0.98 last year.

Visible Alpha consensus cited by Credit Suisse projected CBA would report annual cash earnings of A$8.59 billion and a final dividend of A$1.89 a share.

Matt Comyn, CBA's chief executive, said the buyback follows CBA's continued strong operating performance and the completion of various asset sales that have generated A$6.2 billion in excess capital since 2018.

"Post buyback, CBA will continue to have a strong surplus capital position to support our customers," he said.

ASX-listed Australian banks have a surplus of capital after putting aside funds for any potential fallout from the pandemic. CBA follows Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and National Australia Bank Ltd. in launching a share buyback, as earnings improve and mortgage volumes rise.

CBA said it looked at the resilience of the domestic economy and the group's capacity to withstand any unexpected shocks before deciding to launch the buyback.

"After careful consideration, your board has determined that the buyback is the most efficient and value-enhancing strategy to distribute CBA's surplus capital and franking credits," said Chairman Catherine Livingstone.

CBA reported that its closely watched Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of a bank's ability to withstand financial shocks, was 13.1%, above the regulator's "unquestionably strong" benchmark of 10.5%.

Volume growth in CBA's core businesses of business lending, home lending and housing deposits was A$11 billion, A$31 billion and A$31 billion, respectively.

The lender's net interest margin, a measure of the difference between what a bank pays to get deposits and funds, and what it charges to lend money, was 4 basis points lower on year at 2.03%. CBA attributed the fall to the impacts of the low-rate environment, which were largely offset by management actions.

Loan impairment expenses for fiscal 2021 were A$554 million, down 78% on the year before as a result of the improvement in economic conditions and outlook. Meanwhile, total loan impairment provisions decreased to A$6.21 billion from A$6.36 billion in the year before.

Mr. Comyn said while the Australian economic recovery continued strongly through most of fiscal 2021, the pandemic continued to have an impact on the Australian economy.

The ongoing rollout of vaccines and government support will be important to help Australians and the economy on the path back toward full activity, he said.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate ongoing economic impacts and earnings pressure from lower interest rates," he said.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1913ET

