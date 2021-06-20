CBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its Australian general insurance business to the Hollard Group, with the two companies also striking an exclusive 15-year product distribution agreement.

Australia's largest lender said it will receive 625 million Australian dollars (US$468.4 million) upfront from the sale of CommInsure General Insurance. In addition, there are several deferred payments if the business achieves certain goals.

The deal includes additional investment from Hollard throughout the 15-year alliance, which will see Hollard distribute home and motor vehicle insurance products to CBA's retail customers in Australia. CBA will continue to earn income on the distribution of home and motor insurance products.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is currently expected to occur in mid-2022.

