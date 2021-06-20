Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/18
103.69 AUD   -2.10%
05:18pCBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group -- Update
DJ
05:03pCBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group
DJ
06/17Soybeans set for biggest weekly loss in nearly 7 years
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group

06/20/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its Australian general insurance business to the Hollard Group, with the two companies also striking an exclusive 15-year product distribution agreement.

Australia's largest lender said it will receive 625 million Australian dollars (US$468.4 million) upfront from the sale of CommInsure General Insurance. In addition, there are several deferred payments if the business achieves certain goals.

The deal includes additional investment from Hollard throughout the 15-year alliance, which will see Hollard distribute home and motor vehicle insurance products to CBA's retail customers in Australia. CBA will continue to earn income on the distribution of home and motor insurance products.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is currently expected to occur in mid-2022.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-21 1903ET

All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:18pCBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group -- Update
DJ
05:03pCBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group
DJ
06/17Soybeans set for biggest weekly loss in nearly 7 years
RE
06/17Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outa..
RE
06/17COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : CBA's fixed income research highly rated by in..
AQ
06/17Net outage hits Australian firms, central bank
RE
06/17COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Australian central bank cancels bond operation..
RE
06/17COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Internet outages hit Virgin Australia, Austral..
RE
06/17COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA  : Australia cenbank cancels bond operation over ..
RE
06/16Corn drops over 1% on U.S. weather outlook, soybeans at 2-month low
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 042 M 17 991 M 17 991 M
Net income 2021 9 638 M 7 212 M 7 212 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 184 B 138 B 138 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 42 720
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 87,87 AUD
Last Close Price 103,69 AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,98%
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA26.28%137 556
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.41%447 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.94%332 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 883
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%214 068
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 941