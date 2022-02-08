Commonwealth Bank of Australia : 2022 Half Year Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) under the authority of the Banking Act 1959.

This document is prepared for CBA and its subsidiaries (the Group) in accordance with a Board approved policy and APRA Prudential Standard (APS) 330 Public Disclosure (APS 330). It presents information on the Group's capital adequacy and Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) calculations for credit risk including securitisation, traded market risk, Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB) and operational risk.

This document also presents information on the Group's leverage and liquidity ratios and Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) in accordance with prescribed methodologies.

The Group is required to report its assessment of capital adequacy on a Level 2 basis. Level 2 is defined as the Consolidated Banking Group excluding the insurance businesses and certain entities through which securitisation of Group assets is conducted.

The Group is predominantly accredited to use the Advanced Internal Ratings-based approach (AIRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk. The Group is also required to assess its traded market risk and IRRBB requirement under Pillar 1 of the Basel capital framework.

This document is unaudited, however, it has been prepared consistent with information that has been supplied to APRA. The Group has completed a number of activities in the year to enhance internal controls related to the calculation of RWA, and PwC's recommendations for further enhancement have been incorporated into the Group's ongoing improvement plans.

This Pillar 3 document is available on the Group's corporate website: Commbank.com.au/regulatorydisclosures.

The Group in Review

31 Dec 21 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 20 Summary Group Capital Adequacy Ratios (Level 2) % % % Common Equity Tier 1 11. 8 13. 1 12. 6 Additional Tier 1 2. 2 2. 6 2. 4 Tier 1 14. 0 15. 7 15. 0 Tier 2 4. 0 4. 1 3. 9 Total Capital (APRA) 18. 0 19. 8 18. 9 Common Equity Tier 1 (Internationally Comparable) 1 18. 4 19. 4 18. 7

1 Analysis aligns with the 13 July 2015 APRA study titled "International capital comparison study".

Group Capital Ratios

As at 31 December 2021, the Group's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1), Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios as measured on an APRA basis were 11.8%, 14.0% and 18.0% respectively. The Basel III CET1 ratio was 18.4% on an internationally comparable basis.

Leverage Ratio

The Group's leverage ratio, which is defined as Tier 1 Capital as a percentage of total exposures, was 5.3% as at 31 December 2021 on an APRA basis and 6.2% on an internationally comparable basis.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requires Australian ADIs to hold sufficient liquid assets to meet 30 day net cash outflows projected under an APRA prescribed stress scenario. The Group maintained an average LCR of 134% in the December 2021 quarter.

In September 2021, APRA announced a sector-wide phased reduction in the reliance on the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF) to zero by the end of 2022, subject to financial market conditions, as APRA and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expect there will be sufficient High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) for ADIs to meet their LCR requirements without the need to utilise the CLF.

Net Stable Funding Ratio

The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is the ratio of the amount of Available Stable Funding (ASF) to the amount of Required Stable Funding (RSF). Factors prescribed by APRA are used to determine the stable funding requirement of assets and the stability of alternative sources of funding. The Group's NSFR was 131% at 31 December 2021.

Policy Framework

The Group regularly benchmarks and aligns its policy framework against existing prudential and regulatory standards. Potential developments in Australian and international standards, and global best practice are also considered.

The Group continues to monitor and take actions to enhance and strengthen its risk culture. The Group has a formal Risk Management Approach (RMA) that creates clear obligations and transparency over risk management and strategy decisions. A risk accountability model (Three Lines of Accountability) requires business management to operate responsibly by taking well understood and managed risks that are appropriately and adequately priced.

The application is reflected in the Group's overall asset quality and capital position. In particular, the Group remains in a small group of banking institutions with an AA-/Aa3 credit rating. To maintain this strength, the Group continues to invest in its risk systems and management processes.

The Group's capital forecasting process and capital plans are in place to ensure a sufficient capital buffer above minimum levels is maintained at all times. The Group manages its capital by regularly and simultaneously considering regulatory capital requirements, rating agency views on the capital required to maintain the Group's credit rating, the market response to capital levels and stress testing. These views then cascade into consideration of the target capital level. The Group's management of its capital adequacy is supported by robust capital management processes applied in each Business Unit (BU). The results are integrated into the Group's risk-adjusted performance and pricing processes.