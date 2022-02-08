Commonwealth Bank of Australia : 2022 Half Year Results ASX Announcement

For footnotes see page vii of this ASX Announcement.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia │ 9 February 2022 │ Media Release 014/2022

▼ 130bpts on Jun 21

Maintained strong capital surplus post the successful completion of a $6bn off-market share buy-back. CET1 of 18.4% on an internationally comparable basis.

APRA, Level 2 3

11.8%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

Home

lending

Business

lending

Business deposits

Household

deposits

+$40.4bn

+$36.9bn

+$21.0bn

+$13.2bn

+8.5%

+14.1%

+12.2%

+12.5%

1.1x

1.2x

1.4x

1.7x

Dec 21 vs Dec 20

Volume growth in core businesses 2

NPAT was supported by strong business outcomes, reduced remediation costs and lower loan loss provisions due to an improved economic outlook but impacted by lower margins.

▲ 23% on 1H21

▲ 26% on 1H21

Cash NPAT

Statutory NPAT

$4,741m

$4,746m

Net profit after tax

For the half year ended 31 December 2021 1

only Strong financial and operational performance delivered in a low rate environment through continued customer focus, disciplined execution and investment.

usepersonal system

CBA Growth 12 months to Dec 21

For

ASX Announcement

1H22 Results

Dividend

$1.75

Per share, fully franked

17% on 1H21

The interim dividend was $1.75 per share, fully franked. This represents a normalised cash payout ratio of ~70%, in line with the Board's interim target payout ratio normalised for long run loan loss rates.

Net interest margin

1.92%

▼ 17bpts on 2H21 ▼ 14bpts on 1H21 ▼ 9bpts excl. liquids on 2H21 ▼ 5bpts excl. liquids on 1H21

Excluding the impact from increased lower yielding liquid assets, the Bank's net interest margin (NIM) decreased 5bpts due to increased switching to lower margin fixed home loans, the impact of the rising swap rates due to market expectations of higher interest rates, and continued pressure from home loan competition.

Operating performance4

$6,617m

▲ 4% on 1H21

Strong operating performance driven by above system volume growth and lower remediation costs.

