2023
Sustainability
Reporting Appendix
This appendix contains our disclosures aligned to:
- Principles for Responsible Banking Reporting (PRB) and Self-Assessment Template
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Index
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Further information about our commitment to sustainability is included in our 2023 Annual Report, Climate Report and our Sustainability Performance metrics. These can be found on our website at commbank.com.au/sustainabilityreporting
UN Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) reporting and self-assessment template
We are a signatory to the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative's Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB) and we continue to align our business practices to these principles. This is
our third UN PRB self-assessment report to detail our progress against all six Principles.
Our responses to sections 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 5.1 within this PRB reporting and self-assessment template have been subject to PwC independent limited assurance under ASAE3000 as per the attached assurance report on pages 23-26 of this document.
Principle 1: Alignment
We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks.
Business model
Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities across the main geographies in which your bank operates or provides products and services. Please also quantify the information by disclosing e.g. the distribution of your bank's portfolio (%) in terms of geographies, segments (i.e. by balance sheet and/or off-balance sheet) or by disclosing the number of customers and clients served.
Response
Links and references
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of the leading banks in Australia. We serve more than 17 million customers with a focus on providing retail and commercial banking services predominantly in Australia, and in New Zealand through our subsidiary ASB Bank Limited. Our products and services are provided through our divisions, Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets (IB&M), and ASB New Zealand.
2023 Annual Report
Directors' Report - page 82
Branch numbers - page 287
In August 2022, ASB became a UN PRB signatory. In line with the PRB requirements, ASB intends to publish its inaugural self-assessment in 2024.
CBA website: About Us
Key statistics about our business:
FY23 Results Presentation
• We are supporting Australians' home ownership goals by funding $149 billion in new lending during FY23.
Building a brighter future for all - page 5
• We employ over 53,000 people of which, ~90% work in either Australia or New Zealand in FY23.
• We have over 860,000 shareholders with 78% of our shares Australian owned; additionally we support over 12 million Australians indirectly
through their superannuation holdings.
• Customers have access to the largest branch network, with 741 branches in Australia.
Strategy alignment
Does your corporate strategy identify and reflect sustainability as strategic priority/ies for your bank?
- Yes☐ No
Please describe how your bank has aligned and/or is planning to align its strategy to be consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Agreement, and relevant national and regional frameworks.
Does your bank also reference any of the following frameworks or sustainability regulatory reporting requirements in its strategic priorities or policies to implement these? ☒UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights
☐ International Labour Organization fundamental conventions ☒ UN Global Compact
☒ UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
- Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on environmental risk assessments, e.g. on climate risk - please specify which ones: ______________________
☒ Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on social risk assessments, e.g. on modern slavery - please specify which ones: ___________________________
- None of the above
Response
Links and references
Our purpose, building a brighter future for all, reflects our strategic ambition and it inspires and connects us to the Bank's reason for being.
2023 Annual Report
We continue to execute our strategy of building tomorrow's bank today for our customers. Our strategy reflects a bolder ambition and our
About this report - page 2
Chairman and CEO's message -
commitment to use the strength of CBA to help customers, communities and the country, particularly during challenging times.
As part of the Bank's strategic priority, Leadership in Australia's recovery and transition, we are supporting our customers and the nation to help
pages 6-7
How we create value - pages 4-5
build a brighter, more sustainable future. We are committed to supporting Australia's transition to a more digital, resilient and sustainable economy,
Our strategic priorities - pages 8-17
and aim to support Australia's climate change goals and help finance a secure, affordable energy transition. We have committed to transitioning
Our commitment to sustainability -
our operational emissions1 and financed emissions2 in line with pathways that aim to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In supporting this ambition, our
pages 18-39
actions need to align with our purpose - building a brighter future for all - and aim to be inclusive. We remain committed to managing the risks and
Our approach to ESG - pages 20
opportunities of climate change, and supporting our customers.
We continue to embed sustainability into our strategy and risk management practices, and we are evolving our policies, systems and processes
2023 Climate Report
around our sustainability commitments and priorities. This year we reviewed our Environmental and Social (E&S) Framework to update our position
Message from the Chairman and
and commitments relating to financing of certain sectors after engaging with stakeholders.
CEO - pages 2-3
We also performed an environmental, social and governance (ESG) materiality assessment to identify stakeholder priorities for us to consider in how
Financed emissions - pages 54-55
we conduct business. The results of this assessment will support focused decision making and allow us to deliver on our purpose of building a
Selecting our reference scenarios -
brighter future for all our stakeholders. It also enables us to better understand how we can align with and positively deliver on the UN Sustainability
pages 69-71
Development Goals (SDGs).
CBA webpage: Commitment to
In our 2023 Annual Report, our material themes have been mapped to the relevant SDGs and strategic responses to these material themes are
inclusion and diversity
included across the Annual Report.
We remain committed to playing our part in limiting climate change in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and supporting Australia's
Commonwealth Bank Code of conduct
transition to net zero emissions by 2050. Learn more about our climate strategy in our 2023 Climate Report.
In line with our Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) commitment (joined in January 2022), we are required to use decarbonisation scenarios which to
the extent possible, minimise misalignment with other SDGs. Detail on how we have selected our reference scenarios is included on pages 69-71 of
our 2023 Climate Report.
Our corporate reporting suite contains detailed information on CBA's strategic priorities, risk management and corporate governance frameworks, as
well as our financial, non-financial and sustainability performance. Transparent reporting is essential in communicating to our shareholders and other
key stakeholders. We continually evolve our reporting to align with best practice, feedback from our stakeholders, and legislation and frameworks.
We are signatories or members of programs that align with our values and sustainability goals including UN PRB, NZBA, and Equator Principles.
We are members of international programs of action including RE100 and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum.
- Operational emissions as defined in our 2023 Climate Report (page 93): Scope 1, 2 and selected Scope 3 emissions (excluding financed emissions) resulting from the operations of our business for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Group, including ASB Bank Limited and other overseas operations.
- Financed emissions as defined in our 2023 Climate Report (page 92): The emissions financed by a financial institution's loans and/or investments. They are estimated based on an attributed proportion of the financial institution's customers' emissions. These financed emissions are part of the financial institution's Scope 3, Category 15 emissions.
We seek to provide transparent reporting on our progress in line with legislation and seek to align to industry recognised standards including the
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB),
Reconciliation Australia, Climate Active, Toitū Envirocare carbonzero and Modern Slavery Act 2018.
We calculate our reported financed emissions metrics aligned with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) Standard.
Principle 2: Impact and Target Setting
We will continuously increase our positive impacts while reducing the negative impacts on, and managing the risks to, people and environment resulting from our activities, products and services. To this end, we will set and publish targets where we can have the most significant impacts.
2.1 Impact Analysis (Key Step 1)
Show that your bank has performed an impact analysis of its portfolio/s to identify its most significant impact areas and determine priority areas for target-setting. The impact analysis shall beupdated regularly and fulfil the following requirements/elements(a-d):
- Scope: What is the scope of your bank's impact analysis? Please describe which parts of the bank's core business areas, products/services across the main geographies that the bank operates in (as described under 1.1) have been considered in the impact analysis. Please also describe which areas have not yet been included, and why.
Response
Links and references
CBA provides retail and commercial banking services in Australia, and in New Zealand through our subsidiary ASB Bank Limited.
2022 Annual Report
Excluded from our scope for our impact analysis is:
Directors report, Principal activities -
page 80
• Our subsidiary ASB Bank Limited, as ASB Bank Limited is a UN PRB signatory and will report separately.
Financial report, Financial reporting by
• Our subsidiary PT Bank Commonwealth (Indonesia), as its contribution to total income is below 5%3.
segment - pages 143, 146
In our 2022 UN PRB reporting, we disclosed our impact areas which included: Climate change and Social and human rights.
2023 Annual Report
2023 review:
Directors report, Principal activities -
As detailed in the following sections, we considered areas where CBA can have potential positive or negative impacts by:
page 82
• Performing a materiality assessment to determine material topics for stakeholders in Australia and whether CBA could influence these topics, and
2022 Sustainability Reporting
•
Piloting the UN PRB Consumer and Business Banking Impact analysis tool to identify specific social impact areas. The results of the tool were
Appendix (UN PRB, GRI and SASB)
used to support the relevance of previously identified impact areas. This impact analysis focussed on Australia, and specifically on Retail and
UN PRB - page 3
Business banking segments. It therefore excluded, Institutional Banking and Markets. This approach was based on these segments contributing
73% total banking income4.
- Portfolio composition: Has your bank considered the composition of its portfolio (in %) in the analysis? Please provide proportional composition of your portfolio globally and per geographical scope by sectors & industries for business, corporate and investment banking portfolios (i.e. sector exposure or industry breakdown in %), and/or by products & services and by types of customers for consumer and retail banking portfolios.
If your bank has taken another approach to determine the bank's scale of exposure, please elaborate, to show how you have considered where the bank's core business/major activities lie in terms of industries or sectors.
- 2022 Annual Report, page 146 - Note 2.7 Financial reporting by segments, Financial performance and position. Indonesia is included as part of 'Other locations' which is 3.4% ($846m/ $25,143m) of the Group's total income.
- 2022 Annual Report, page 143 - Note 2.7 Financial reporting by segments, Total banking income. Retail Banking Services and Business Banking is ~73% of total banking income (11,007+7,131=18,138/24,688=73%).
Response
Links and references
The materiality assessment performed was focused on our Australia-based stakeholders.
2022 Annual Report
For the UN PRB impact analysis tool pilot, we included only the Retail and Business banking segments in Australia in the portfolio mapping. For the
Directors report, Principal activities -
page 80
Business Banking segment, only credit activities were included in the analysis to align with the tool methodology.
Financial report, Financial reporting by
The Bank's core business activities are reflected in our lending portfolio, which is disclosed in the Basel III Pillar 3 Capital Adequacy and Risk
segment - pages 143, 146
disclosures as at 30 June 2022 (page 26). In terms of credit risk exposure, Australia makes up 82%5 of our portfolio and is therefore the focus of our
impact areas.
Basel III Pillar 3 Capital Adequacy and
Australia accounts for 85%6 of the Group's total income.
Risk disclosures as at 30 June 2022
Refer to our 2022 Annual Report, pages 143 and 146, Note 2.7 Financial reporting by segments, for further detail supporting our geographical
Credit risk exposure by portfolio type and
geographic distribution - page 26
scoping focus on Australia.
- Context: What are the main challenges and priorities related to sustainable development in the main countries/regions in which your bank and/or your clients operate? Please describe howthese have been considered, including what stakeholders you have engaged to help inform this element of the impact analysis.
This step aims to put your bank's portfolio impacts into the context of society's needs.
Response
Links and references
Steps taken to determine our priorities:
2023
Annual Report
1
We performed a materiality assessment (during the period September 2022 to May 2023) to enable us to engage with stakeholders and
Our approach to ESG - pages 20-21
Managing our risks - pages 60-65
identify topics with the potential to most impact the Australian people, community and environment. It also ranks the Bank's ability to
influence these impacts - directly or indirectly.
2022
Annual Report
Our materiality assessment follows a multi-step process - including issue identification through desk research and interviews, stakeholder
identification, and topic validation and prioritisation.
2022
Climate Report
Stakeholder engagement included interviews with internal executive management (including the chief financial officer), internal subject
2022
Sustainability Reporting
matter experts (on customers, employees, suppliers, investors, and community, government and regulator topics), an external research
organisation and an industry association. In addition, internal documents, such as the emerging risks report, investor and analyst meeting
Appendix (UN PRB, GRI and SASB)
notes, material risk types, stakeholder group council meeting minutes and SpeakUP7 and complaints themes were reviewed.
As part of our materiality assessment we looked over regulatory reporting requirements and commitments as explained in Principle 1, including the Banking Code of Practice (Part 4 - Inclusive and accessible banking) and the following published reports and plans:
- 2022 Annual Report
- 2022 Climate Report (as part of our commitment to NZBA)
- 2022 UN PRB report
- Accessibility and Inclusion Plan 2021 - 2023
- Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP)
- Financial Inclusion Action Plan 2016 - 2017
Elevate Reconciliation Action PlanFY23-25
Accessibility and Inclusion Plan2021-2023
Financial Inclusion Action Plan2016-2017
Australia Financial Capability strategy
- Basel III Pillar 3 Capital Adequacy and Risk disclosures as at 30 June 2022 (page 26) - Australia's total credit exposure of as a percentage of total credit exposure ($1,054,674m/ $1,290,925m).
- 2022 Annual Report, page 146 - Note 2.7 Financial reporting by segments, Financial performance and position. Australia contributes $21,281m of the Group's total income of $25,143m.
- The Bank's SpeakUP service is available 24/7 for our people and external partners who do not feel comfortable raising concerns through other channels, or want to remain anonymous.
