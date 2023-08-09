UN Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) reporting and self-assessment template

We are a signatory to the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative's Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB) and we continue to align our business practices to these principles. This is

our third UN PRB self-assessment report to detail our progress against all six Principles.

Our responses to sections 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 5.1 within this PRB reporting and self-assessment template have been subject to PwC independent limited assurance under ASAE3000 as per the attached assurance report on pages 23-26 of this document.

Principle 1: Alignment

We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks.

Business model

Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities across the main geographies in which your bank operates or provides products and services. Please also quantify the information by disclosing e.g. the distribution of your bank's portfolio (%) in terms of geographies, segments (i.e. by balance sheet and/or off-balance sheet) or by disclosing the number of customers and clients served.