MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Australia Group Pushes for Wider School Banking Program Ban

11/29/2020 | 05:34pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Australian state and territory governments should follow the Victorian government's lead and ban banks from delivering financial literacy programs in schools, said prominent consumer group Choice.

The Victorian state government on Sunday said banks and financial institutions would be prevented from delivering banking programs in its schools from 2021.

Choice said programs such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia's long-running Dollarmites are "little more than slick marketing programs aimed at primary school aged children."

The Victorian government said there is "very little evidence" that school banking programs have any impact on long-term savings habits.

Research conducted by Choice in 2017 found 46% of people got their first account with CBA, and a third kept this account into adulthood.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-20 1733ET

Financials
Sales 2021 23 427 M 17 296 M 17 296 M
Net income 2021 8 582 M 6 336 M 6 336 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 143 B 106 B 106 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 41 778
Free-Float 99,7%
