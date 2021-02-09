Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Australia's CBA posts 10.8% drop in first-half profit

02/09/2021 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 10.8% drop in first-half cash profit on Wednesday, hit by record low interest rates and higher credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash net profit after tax for Australia's biggest bank came in at A$3.89 billion ($3.01 billion) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$4.36 billion a year earlier. It beat an average estimate of A$3.76 billion by six analysts polled by Reuters.

CBA declared an interim dividend of A$1.50 per share, up from the A$0.98 final dividend announced in August, although lower than last year's payout of A$2.00 per share.

($1 = 1.2927 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
09:53aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's CBA posts 10.8% drop in first-half ..
RE
02/08Australia shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls
RE
02/08Australia shares dip as earnings trickle in; NZ down
RE
02/04Australia shares post best weekly jump in 3 mths as banks shine on c.bank's p..
RE
02/04Corn falls; hovers near 7-year high on Chinese demand
RE
02/03Corn firms before data expected to confirm robust China demand
RE
02/01Corn falls for first time in 7 sessions; hovers near 2013 high
RE
01/31Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting
RE
01/31Corn rises to highest level since June 2013 on Chinese demand
RE
01/31Australia's Link eyes trade sale of coveted PEXA stake amid property boom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 429 M 18 123 M 18 123 M
Net income 2021 8 521 M 6 591 M 6 591 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 155 B 120 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 41 778
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,54 AUD
Last Close Price 87,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,95%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA6.47%120 926
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.10.29%427 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.17%286 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%270 014
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 273
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%194 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ