Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:49 2023-03-03 am EST
97.75 AUD   +0.70%
05:40pCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA and Clean Energy Finance Corporation work together to help home buyers
PU
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed Speakers, Services Data Eyed
DJ
03/03EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Rise as Rate Views Continue to Be Readjusted
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA and Clean Energy Finance Corporation work together to help home buyers

03/05/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 March 2023

CBA and Clean Energy Finance Corporation work together to help home buyers

As part of its Green Home Offer, Commonwealth Bank is working with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to provide savings to eligible home owners.

Commonwealth Bank is pleased to continue its partnership with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) to deliver ongoing discounts to eligible home owners through its Green Home Offer.

Under the partnership, the CEFC has committed a further $125 million in support of CommBank's Green Home Offer to help improve energy efficiency in new and renovated homes.

Launched in May 2022, the Green Home Offer provides eligible home loan customers with access to a low standard variable rate on their entire loan if their home meets certain sustainability and energy efficient criteria.

The Green Home Offer represents one of the most competitive home loan rates on the market - with the discounted rate applying to the entire home loan, not just a smaller 'green' portion used to fund sustainable upgrades.

Speaking about the Green Home Offer, Commonwealth Bank's Executive General Manager Home Buying, Michael Baumann, said the bank was committed to rewarding new and existing customers who are taking actionable steps to reduce their environmental footprint by investing in homes that are efficient, comfortable, and healthier for the environment.

"While we expect all residential homes to be built to these standards over the coming years as we move towards a net zero future, our Green Home Offer encourages customers to take steps now to protect the environment and their home. We know homes that are well built and energy efficient are good for the environment, whilst also significantly reducing living costs and improving the wellbeing of homeowners. The Green Home Offer makes those decisions more affordable and compelling" Dr Baumann said.

The Green Home Offer is available to customers who build or renovate to meet the 'Green Star' Home Standard requirements established by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA). Customers whose homes meet criteria developed by the Commonwealth Bank with the GBCA and CEFC to align with, but are not certified under, 'Green Star' standards are also eligible.

CEFC CEO Ian Learmonth said the organisation was pleased to be working with Australia's largest retail bank to help make Australian homes more resilient to climate change and support home owners facing rising energy bills.

"A discounted Green Home Offer is a powerful tool to drive down emissions, reduce energy use and create homes that are fit for the future. The CEFC has been one of the earliest backers of green home initiatives, with this latest investment bringing our total commitment to $350 million since 2020," he said.

In addition to its Green Home Offer, CBA has also recently launched new green discounts, providing customers who are considering taking out a personal loan to make eligible sustainable purchases - like an electric car, solar panels or battery pack - with lower interest rates.

Further, the CommBank Green Loan - a low secured fixed interest rate loan - is available to eligible CommBank customers to fund up to $20,000 in renewables and repaid over 10 years with no set up, monthly service or early repayment charges.

For more information about the Green Home Offer, Green Loan or new Green Discounts, visit CBA's Sustainability Hub.

Things you should know: Media releases are prepared without considering an individual readers objectives, financial situation or needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness to their circumstances. Visit Important Information to access Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions which are currently available electronically for products of the Commonwealth Bank Group, along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target Market Determinations are available here. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are correct at the time they are published and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.

Go to CBA Newsroom for the latest news and announcements from Commonwealth Bank.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 22:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:40pCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA and Clean Energy Finance Corporation work together to..
PU
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed Speakers, Serv..
DJ
03/03EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Rise as Rate Views Continu..
DJ
03/02Australia, NZ dlrs steady near lows, China support in focus
RE
03/02Asian stocks up on hopes Fed will adopt slow approach to more hikes
RE
03/02Australian shares edge higher as miners and banks advance
RE
03/01Australia's central bank pairs with industry on digital A$ projects
RE
03/01Miners push Australian shares higher after upbeat China data
RE
03/01Dollar squeezed as inflation drives up euro
RE
02/28Dollar advances, Aussie slides as Australia economy slows
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 376 M 18 480 M 18 480 M
Net income 2023 10 240 M 6 913 M 6 913 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 165 B 111 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 97,75 AUD
Average target price 91,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-4.73%111 316
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234