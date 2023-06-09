Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:23:35 2023-06-09 am EDT
96.06 AUD   +0.18%
12:29aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA announces interest rate changes
PU
06/08Australia recession risk heightens after RBA warns of bumpy path to low inflation
RE
06/08Commonwealth Bank of Australia puts odds of Australian recession in 2023 at 50%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA announces interest rate changes

06/09/2023 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 June 2023

CBA announces interest rate changes

The Commonwealth Bank has responded to the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate decision.

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to raise the official cash rate by 0.25% per annum (p.a.), CBA will increase interest rates across a number of its savings products, and will lift its home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% p.a. All savings and home loan variable rate changes announced today will be effective 16 June 2023.

New savings rates
  • NetBank Saver1 standard variable interest rate will increase by 0.25% p.a. to 2.20% p.a. The 5-month introductory variable interest rate will increase by 0.25% p.a. to 4.75% p.a.
  • GoalSaver with bonus interest rate will increase by 0.25% p.a. to 4.65% p.a., comprising a standard variable rate of 0.40% p.a. and bonus interest rate of 4.25% p.a.
  • Youthsaver with bonus interest rate will increase by 0.25% p.a. to 4.75% p.a., comprising a standard variable rate of 2.35% p.a. and bonus interest rate of 2.40% p.a.

Group Executive, Retail Banking, Angus Sullivan said: "The increases we are announcing today across our core savings products provide terrific opportunities for savers to make their money work harder for them.

"To help customers save, we have increased rates on our savings products, some by more than the RBA cash rate change. For example since May 2022 we have increased the GoalSaver with bonus rate from 0.25% pa to 4.65% p.a., effective 16 June 2023.

"Our savings products have different features and serve different purposes, so we encourage customers to speak to us if they need help to choose which product may be most suitable for them.

"To further support savers, we will also increase the 12-month Term Deposit special2 to 4.55% p.a., effective 16 June 2023.

"As part of our ongoing review of interest rates and market conditions, we are making changes to our Fixed Rate home loans including reductions to our Four Year and Five Year Fixed Rate home loan by as much as 0.40% p.a., effective 16 June 2023. These options may appeal to customers seeking to manage their future home loan repayments while cost of living pressures are rising.

"We know Australians are having to make tough choices when managing their money and we have a number of solutions available for customers who are experiencing hardship. We encourage any customer who is worried or experiencing financial difficulty to contact us by messaging us in the CommBank app as soon as possible, so they can be connected with the specialist to help find a solution that's right for them" Mr Sullivan said.

Quick tips & tools to help you get on top of your finances:
  1. Visit our Cost of Living Support Hub to view a myriad of tools, tips and guidance all designed to help you navigate current cost of living pressures.
  2. Through Benefits finder in the CommBank app and NetBank, you can find benefits, rebates and concessions you might be entitled to. The extra money claimed could help you save money or pay for everyday expenses.
  3. Use our suite of budgeting tools to help manage your finances, including Money Plan in the CommBank app, which helps you to track your spending, stay on top of bills and set goals.
  4. Use Spend Tracker in the CommBank app to help categorise your debit and credit card transactions, making it easier to see the impact your spending decisions have on your everyday finances.
  5. Use Category budgets to set weekly, fortnightly or monthly budgets for different categories of your spending - from entertainment to transport, eating out and shopping. You can see how your spend compares to the budget you set yourself, to help you stay on track.
  6. Estimate how much your home loan repayments may increase via the home loan repayments calculator.
  7. Make the most of an offset account. An offset account is a transaction account linked to a standard variable interest rate home loan or investment home loan that can help you pay less interest over time. For customers looking to maximise the benefits of offsetting, we offer multiple offset accounts.
  8. Eligible customers can align their home loan repayments to when and how often they are paid via the Home Loan repayment change tool. Research suggests small changes, like aligning your home loan repayment day with your pay day, can make it easier to manage your finances.
  9. Consider how taking out a fixed rate home loan could give you greater certainty around your regular mortgage repayments. For more information, contact us in the CommBank app to be connected with a home lending specialist or visit our home loan interest rates page.
  10. Save on your everyday spending by checking Rewards in the CommBank app.
Fixed Rate home loan changes

Fixed Rate changes for owner occupiers paying principal and interest repayments:

  • One Year Fixed Rate home loan, increased by 0.30% p.a. to 6.29% p.a. within package, with a comparison rate3 of 8.04% p.a., effective 16 June 2023
  • Two Year Fixed Rate home loan, increased by 0.20% p.a. to 6.29% p.a. within package, with a comparison rate3 of 7.88% p.a., effective 16 June 2023
  • Three Year Fixed Rate home loan, increased by 0.40% p.a. to 5.99% p.a. within package, with a comparison rate3 of 7.66% p.a., effective 16 June 2023
  • Four Year Fixed Rate home loan, reduced by 0.30% p.a. to 6.29% p.a. within package, with a comparison rate3 of 7.62% p.a., effective 16 June 2023
  • The Five Year Fixed Rate home loan, reduced by 0.40% p.a. to 6.29% p.a. within package, with a comparison rate3 of 7.51% p.a., effective 16 June 2023

Things you should know:

Media releases are prepared without considering an individual reader's objectives, financial situation or needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness to their circumstances. Visit Important Information to access Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions which are currently available electronically for products of the Commonwealth Bank Group, along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target Market Determinations are available here. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are correct at the time they are published and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.

Our savings and home loan rate changes will become effective, as typical, within one week of each other.

1 Any customer opening their first NetBank Saver from today will receive a variable introductory interest rate for the first 5 months after account opening. The variable introductory rate is currently 4.50% p.a. (increasing to 4.75% p.a. from 16 June 2023), which includes a fixed bonus margin currently at 2.55% p.a. and the NetBank Saver standard variable interest rate, currently 1.95% p.a. (increasing to 2.20% p.a. from 16 June 2023). At the end of the introductory rate period, the NetBank Saver standard variable interest rate applicable at that time will apply. This introductory rate offer is available for a limited time only and the Bank reserves the right to terminate this offer at any time. The variable introductory interest rate will not apply to NetBank Saver accounts which are jointly owned where one of the account holders has previously held a NetBank Saver account.

2 The Term Deposit special offer is available to personal and SMSF customers. The offer is not available to all other Business customers (including Financial Institutions). It is available on balances from $5,000 to $1,999,999 with interest paid annually. CBA's Term Deposits, rates and eligibility criteria are available here.

3 Comparison rate calculated on a $150,000 secured loan over a 25-year term. WARNING: Comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Comparison rates are inclusive of the 0.25% p.a. variable rate increase which will be effective 16 June 2023.

Go to CBA Newsroom for the latest news and announcements from Commonwealth Bank.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
12:29aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA announces interest rate changes
PU
06/08Australia recession risk heightens after RBA warns of bumpy path to low inflation
RE
06/08Commonwealth Bank of Australia puts odds of Australian recession in 2023 at 50%
RE
06/08Australia's largest bank blocks payments to some crypto exchanges
RE
06/07Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook
RE
06/07RBA to hike cash rate once more to 4.35% this year
RE
06/07Dollar shaky as traders ponder Fed, global monetary policy outlooks
RE
06/06Australian lender Westpac to raise interest rates after cenbank hike
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
06/05Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 124 M 18 215 M 18 215 M
Net income 2023 10 239 M 6 876 M 6 876 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 161 B 108 B 108 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 48 860
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 95,89 AUD
Average target price 89,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Gavin Munroe Global Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-6.54%107 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer