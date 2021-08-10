Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA annual profit rises nearly 20%; announces $4.4 bln buyback

08/10/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday reported a near 20% jump in annual cash profit, as a sustained economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drove lending, and the company announced an A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback.

Cash net profit after tax at Australia's biggest bank rose 19.8% to A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30.

The lender declared a final dividend of A$2.00, higher than the 98 Australian cents per share last year when the country's regulator had capped payouts. ($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
05:57pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as economic re..
RE
05:39pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA annual profit rises nearly 20%; announces $..
RE
04:12pCBA Annual Profit Up 6%, Launches A$6 Billion Buyback
DJ
03:16aAustralia shares hit record high as CBA gains ahead of results
RE
02:07aCorn firms as USDA report shows better crop condition
RE
08/09Commonwealth Bank says Klarna offers to waive merchant fees for 6 months
RE
08/09Australia shares hit record high on financial gains, robust James Hardie earn..
RE
08/08Financials lift Australian shares higher; miners drop on subdued iron ore
RE
08/05OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Prices $369 Million Worth of Australian-Denominat..
MT
08/05Australian shares unchanged as miners, tech stocks diverge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 104 M 17 703 M 17 703 M
Net income 2021 9 675 M 7 105 M 7 105 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 189 B 139 B 139 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 42 720
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 106,56 AUD
Average target price 91,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA29.78%136 577
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.81%470 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.18%342 234
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.20%199 777
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.24%192 752