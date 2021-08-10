Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA annual profit rises nearly 20%; announces $4.4 bln buyback

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday reported a near 20% jump in annual cash profit, as a sustained economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drove lending, and the company announced an A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback.

Cash net profit after tax at Australia's biggest bank rose 19.8% to A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30.

The lender declared a final dividend of A$2.00, higher than the 98 Australian cents per share last year when the country's regulator had capped payouts. ($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)