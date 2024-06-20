CBA's Group Executive Monique Macleod has announced the appointment of Gaven Morris as the Executive General Manager Corporate Affairs, commencing 29 July 2024.

Gaven has more than 30 years' experience in media, consulting, and education. With an extensive background as an international and Australian news executive, reporter and producer, Gaven is also an accomplished leader of digital transformation and organisational and cultural change, skilled at delivering complex content, logistics and people projects and managing high profile public issues.

He was Director of News, Analysis and Investigations at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for six years and since 2021, has been the founder and Managing Director of Bastion Transform, a content and digital strategy agency within the Bastion Group. He is also Industry Professor at Western Sydney University's School of Humanities and Communication Arts and is an adjunct professor at the University of Canberra.

Ms Macleod said: "I'm delighted that Gaven will be joining the Commonwealth Bank team. As well as being a highly respected journalist and news executive, he also has a wealth of experience leading high performing teams in fast-paced environments and through complex and rapid change. This expertise, combined with his ability to engage diverse audiences and his strong personal values, will be an outstanding asset to the team."

Gaven led a team that elevated ABC News to become Australia's leading online and social media news service. He was previously Head of News Content responsible for all daily television and radio news output, for the launch of the ABC News Channel and for the ABC's shift to a cross-platform audience service.

Previously, he was a senior member of the team that built and launched Al Jazeera English, one of the largest news start-ups in world journalism, before running global planning. He was also on the team as CNN.com became one of the first global online news services.

He began his career in the Canberra press gallery working first as a Fairfax copy kid and as a political reporter and producer for the ABC and Network Ten.