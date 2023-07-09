10 July 2023CBA invests in global climate specialist Wollemi Capital
The bank joins Wollemi's Series A capital raising as major strategic investor.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has made an equity investment in Wollemi Capital, as part of the global climate specialist investment firm's Series A capital raising.
Headquartered in Sydney and with staff and investments across Australia and the US, Wollemi invests in the businesses and projects vital to supporting the global transition to net zero, with a focus on food, agriculture and natural capital, energy transition, and climate services.
- CBA partners with Greening Australia to expand native seed production for land restoration & carbon sequestration projects
- CBA supports Macka's Pastoral in achieving its carbon neutrality goals
- CBA prepays for carbon credits in a landmark deal for Australia's agri sector
Wollemi was created in 2021 by Co-Founders Tim Bishop and Paul Hunyor, who lead a global team of climate specialists. Mr Bishop was formerly Global Head of Macquarie Capital and Mr Hunyor was Head of Asia at Boston Consulting Group's Corporate Venturing unit.
CBA's Group Executive Institutional Banking & Markets, Andrew Hinchliff, said: "This investment will enable CBA and Wollemi to collaborate on a broad range of initiatives aligned to the bank's commitment to play a leadership role in Australia's transition and ambition to help our customers reduce their emissions.
"Wollemi's highly credentialed founders have strong networks and proven track records combining climate impact, private equity and venture capital expertise with experience financing, building and scaling global business across infrastructure, renewables and technology.
"Our strategic investment in Wollemi is intended to accelerate the innovation needed to drive Australia's transition across key sectors, as well as develop carbon markets as an important transition tool. It will significantly contribute to the development of CBA's climate, carbon and biodiversity expertise and our ability to play a leadership role in supporting investments in climate linked businesses as they scale their operations," Mr Hinchliff said.
CBA's investment in Wollemi underpins a broader strategic alliance between the two organisations which will facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing, potential co-investment opportunities and further collaboration in the carbon market services sector.
"The investment from CBA will amplify Wollemi's impact by allowing us to scale our business and investments more quickly," said Wollemi Co-Founder Tim Bishop. "We're also excited about the possibilities this strategic alliance opens up, including the opportunity to introduce quality carbon opportunities to CBA and its customer base, along with access to best in breed, world-leading technologies and specialist climate expertise."
Wollemi Co-Founder Paul Hunyor added that "a critical element of decarbonisation at scale is bridging emerging climate technologies to corporate and customer demand. The strategic alliance with CBA will allow our portfolio companies, helped by our team of climate investment experts, to connect much more effectively to growing corporate demand for carbon solutions."About Wollemi Capital
Wollemi is a global climate specialist investment firm. Wollemi is focused on investing in and supporting climate solutions businesses in the food and agriculture, energy transition, natural capital, and climate services sectors, with an aim of reducing or abating global greenhouse gas emissions. Wollemi's team has been at the forefront of climate investing for over 10 years, bringing together an unparalleled combination of industry experts with deep investor knowledge and operational expertise. For more information visit: www.wollemi.com
- [Link]
Banner imageJPG 19.06MB
Banner image: Yasmina Elshafei (Managing Director Global Carbon at CBA), Tim Bishop (Co-Founder of Wollemi Capital), Andrew Hinchliff (Group Executive IB&M at CBA), Charles Davis (Executive Director Sustainable Finance at CBA), Paul Hunyor (Co-Founder of Wollemi Capital)
Go to CBA Newsroom for the latest news and announcements from Commonwealth Bank.
Tags
- Sustainability
- Media release
- Get in touch
Journalists can email media@cba.com.au or call us on +61 2 9118 6919
- Subscribe
Sign up to receive the latest CBA media releases and announcements
- Follow us on Twitter
Follow the latest CBA news as it breaks on @CBANewsroom
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2023 21:05:08 UTC.