Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as economic rebound powers profit

* FY cash profit jumps nearly 20%

* Co to target 70%-80% dividend payout ratio

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback that beat analysts' estimates, after an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up almost 20%.

Australia's control of the pandemic and the resulting swift economic rebound have supported banks, while recent sales of non-core units have left the "big four" lenders flush with cash, out of which they are expected to return a record A$26 billion over the next two years.

CBA said it had considered the resilience of the domestic economy as well as its capacity to absorb potential stress events following the repurchase, which will reduce its issued share capital by more than 3.5%.

Analysts had widely estimated the country's largest lender would announce a A$5 billion buyback.

Rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank last month announced plans to repurchase shares worth a combined A$4 billion.

CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn acknowledged the strength of Australia's economic recovery over fiscal 2021, but said the pandemic continues to impact the economy and that lower interest rates would pressure the bank's future earnings.

The lender, which follows a different reporting calendar than its rivals, said cash net profit after tax rose 19.8% to A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30, beating a consensus estimate of A$8.55 bln from five analysts.

It declared a final dividend of A$2.00 per share, higher than the 98 Australian cents last year, when the country's regulator had capped payouts.

The payout ratio was equivalent to 71% of CBA's cash earnings and the bank said it would continue to target a full-year payout ratio of 70%-80% of cash profit.

Loan impairment expense fell to A$554 million from A$2.52 billion last year. ($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)