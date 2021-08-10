Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as economic rebound powers profit

* FY cash profit jumps nearly 20%
* Co to target 70%-80% dividend payout ratio
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
on Wednesday announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion)
share buyback that beat analysts' estimates, after an economic
rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up
almost 20%.
Australia's control of the pandemic and the resulting swift
economic rebound have supported banks, while recent sales of
non-core units have left the "big four" lenders flush with cash,
out of which they are expected to return a record A$26 billion
over the next two years.
CBA said it had considered the resilience of the domestic
economy as well as its capacity to absorb potential stress
events following the repurchase, which will reduce its issued
share capital by more than 3.5%.
Analysts had widely estimated the country's largest lender
would announce a A$5 billion buyback.
Rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and
National Australia Bank last month announced plans to
repurchase shares worth a combined A$4 billion.
CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn acknowledged the strength of
Australia's economic recovery over fiscal 2021, but said the
pandemic continues to impact the economy and that lower interest
rates would pressure the bank's future earnings.
The lender, which follows a different reporting calendar
than its rivals, said cash net profit after tax rose 19.8% to
A$8.65 billion in the year ended June 30, beating a consensus
estimate of A$8.55 bln from five analysts.
It declared a final dividend of A$2.00 per share, higher
than the 98 Australian cents last year, when the country's
regulator had capped payouts.
The payout ratio was equivalent to 71% of CBA's cash
earnings and the bank said it would continue to target a
full-year payout ratio of 70%-80% of cash profit.
Loan impairment expense fell to A$554 million from A$2.52
billion last year.
($1 = 1.3611 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Anushka Trivedi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)