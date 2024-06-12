11 June 2024Collaboration delivers innovative new digital training program for internal auditors
A partnership between Institute of Internal Auditors Australia and CBA.
Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and the Institute of Internal Auditors, Australia (IIA) have partnered to launch a new Auditor to Analyst digital training program.
The innovative program brings together CBA's and IIA's commitment to promoting best practice in internal audit, risk management and governance.
The program is designed to provide internal audit professionals with the foundational data analytics skills of the future. Through hands-on practical exercises and real audit scenarios, participants will learn how to leverage data analytics to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their work. They will also gain exposure to analytics and data science practices and tooling, such as computer programming languages and natural language processing, to help them make more informed decisions and provide smarter, faster, and safer assurance outcomes for their organisations.
CBA's Group Auditor, Amo Tauialo, says, "At CommBank, we are committed to the development of our people, and we are equally passionate about advancing the audit profession. Our partnership with IIA allows us to share our expertise and help build the next generation of internal audit leaders."
Trish Hyde, CEO of IIA-Australia, added, "Auditor to Analyst is the perfect opportunity for GRC professionals to expand or enhance their skill sets in this ever-evolving field. IIA-Australia is committed to an educational framework that supports individuals' diverse skill needs throughout their careers. This partnership with CBA showcases their technical expertise but goes further - it demonstrates the CBA team's commitment to helping the whole profession excel. This is commendable."
The training program, which includes an optional IIA micro credential, is delivered via a digital and on-demand syllabus, to allow for self-paced learning. Topics covered include; data sourcing, SQL, python, visualisation, and generative AI.
Registration for the training program is now open, interested participants can visit the IIA website for more information.
