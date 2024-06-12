Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and the Institute of Internal Auditors, Australia (IIA) have partnered to launch a new Auditor to Analyst digital training program.

The innovative program brings together CBA's and IIA's commitment to promoting best practice in internal audit, risk management and governance.

The program is designed to provide internal audit professionals with the foundational data analytics skills of the future. Through hands-on practical exercises and real audit scenarios, participants will learn how to leverage data analytics to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their work. They will also gain exposure to analytics and data science practices and tooling, such as computer programming languages and natural language processing, to help them make more informed decisions and provide smarter, faster, and safer assurance outcomes for their organisations.