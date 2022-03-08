Commonwealth Bank of Australia : CommBank PERLS XIV Capital Notes Replacement Prospectus

Prospectus

This Prospectus relates to the offer by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 ("CBA") of CommBank PERLS XIV Capital Notes ("PERLS XIV") in Australia to raise A$1,750 million, with the ability to raise more or less ("Offer").

This Prospectus is dated 9 March 2022 and a copy was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") on this date. This Prospectus contains updated information on the Offer size and the Margin, and replaces the prospectus dated and lodged with ASIC on 1 March 2022 ("Original Prospectus"). This Prospectus will expire 13 months after the date of the Original Prospectus and no PERLS XIV will then be issued on the basis of this Prospectus.

ASIC and ASX Limited ("ASX") take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or for the merits of investing in PERLS XIV.

This Prospectus does not provide information in relation to the credit ratings of CBA or PERLS XIV as the companies which provide ratings in relation to CBA may only disclose this information to certain investors under the terms of their Australian Financial Services Licences.

Documents relevant to the Offer

In addition to this Prospectus, the following documents are relevant to the Offer and can be obtained from the Investor Centre at commbank.com.au/perls:

the full terms of PERLS XIV (see Appendix A to this Prospectus);

the Deed Poll (see Section 6.2 "Other documents relevant to the Offer"); and

the Constitution (see Section 6.2 "Other documents relevant to the Offer."); and

the Target Market Determination ("TMD").

In addition to reading this Prospectus in full, it is important that you read these documents in full before deciding to invest in PERLS XIV.

Status of PERLS XIV

PERLS XIV are subordinated1, unsecured notes, issued by CBA.

Investments in PERLS XIV are an investment in CBA and may be affected by the ongoing performance, financial position and solvency of CBA. Investments in PERLS XIV are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts of CBA under the Banking Act and are not guaranteed or insured by any Australian government, government agency or compensation scheme.

Investments in securities such as PERLS XIV are subject to risks which could affect their performance, including loss of investment and income. CBA does not guarantee the market price of PERLS XIV or any particular rate of return.

Information about the risks of investing in PERLS XIV is detailed in Section 5 "Risks of CommBank PERLS XIV Capital Notes".

No representations other than in this Prospectus

No person is authorised to provide any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Prospectus, and you may not rely on any such information as having been authorised by CBA.