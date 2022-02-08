Log in
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Dividend/Distribution - CBA

02/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CBA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

9/2/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 1.75000000

Ex Date

16/2/2022

Record Date

17/2/2022

Payment Date

30/3/2022

DRP election date

Friday February 18, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 7

2A.4 +Record Date 17/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 16/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
CBA
1.6 ASX +Security Code
9/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CBA
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA.
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

48123123124

2 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

only

2A.6 Payment Date 30/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal use

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.75000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 2B - Currency Information

For

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Shareholders with registered addresses in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Fiji on the Record Date will be paid in the relevant local currency. Additionally, any Shareholder regardless of their domicile can receive their dividend payment in Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Pound Sterling, Swiss Franc, Euro, Hong Kong Dollar, Singapore Dollar or US

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Dollar if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency. Shareholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at cba@linkmarketservices.com.auor on 1800 022 440 for information on currency arrangements and instructions for updating bank account details.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

For personal use only

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

FJD - Fiji Dollar

FJD

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

CHF - Swiss Franc

CHF

EUR - Euro

EUR

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

HKD

SGD - Singapore Dollar

SGD

USD - US Dollar

USD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

28/2/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Any Shareholder regardless of their domicile can receive their dividend payment in Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Pound Sterling, Swiss Franc, Euro, Hong Kong Dollar, Singapore Dollar or US Dollar if their nominated bank account is in the country of the nominated currency.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Thursday February 17, 2022 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders should contact the share registry, Link Market Services, via email at cba@linkmarketservices.com.auor on +61 1800 022 440 for information on currency arrangements, to obtain Direct Credit forms and to update their bank account details. Shareholders may also update their currency arrangements or bank account details online by visiting the Link Investor Centre at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking on 'Investor Login'.

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

only

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 1.75000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

use

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 1.75000000

personal

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

New Zealand Imputation Credit of NZ 0.10 per ordinary share.

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

For

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 256 M 17 291 M 17 291 M
Net income 2022 9 538 M 6 799 M 6 799 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 161 B 115 B 115 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 44 375
Free-Float 95,7%
