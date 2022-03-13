Commonwealth Bank of Australia : ISSUE OF U.S.$1.25 BILLION WORTH OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

ISSUE OF U.S.$1.25 BILLION WORTH OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

Notice under section 708A(12H)(e) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Monday, 14 March 2022 SYDNEY: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is pleased to confirm that, on 14 March 2022, it issued U.S.$1,250,000,000 billion 3.784 percent subordinated notes due 2032 (Subordinated Notes) under its U.S. $50,000,000,000 Senior and Subordinated Medium Term Notes Program (U.S. MTN Program). Terms used but not defined in this announcement are defined in the offering circular for the U.S. MTN Program dated 25 February 2022 (Offering Circular).

The Subordinated Notes potentially exchange into fully paid ordinary shares of CBA (Ordinary Shares) if a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs.

This notice is a cleansing notice prepared for the purposes of section 708A(12H)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Corporations Act) (as inserted by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71). CBA has elected to give this notice to enable Ordinary Shares issued on Exchange to be sold without disclosure under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. This notice includes all the information investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require to make an informed assessment of:

in Schedule 1, the rights and liabilities attaching to the Subordinated Notes that is based on the description in the Offering Circular, as supplemented by the pricing supplement for the Subordinated Notes dated 3 March 2022 ( Subordinated Notes Pricing Supplement ); and

in Schedule 2, the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares,

in each case only to the extent to which it is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find the information in this notice.

CBA confirms that: