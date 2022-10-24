Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Issuer Document

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that:
the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (adistributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that:
the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Issue of Series 96 EUR 1,000,000,000 3.246 per cent. Covered Bonds due 24 October 2025 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust (the Trust) under the U.S.$40,000,000,000 CBA Covered Bond Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein will be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Prospectus dated 20 July 2022 and the supplement to the Prospectus dated 10 August 2022 (together, the Prospectus) which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the EUWA) (the UK Prospectus Regulation). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Prospectus has been
Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest Amount are to be determined:
Actual/Actual (ICMA), unadjusted
24 October in each year
Following Business Day Convention
Applicable from the Final Maturity Date to the Extended Due for Payment Date
The Specified Periods shall be each period from, and including, each Specified Interest Payment Date to, but excluding, the following Specified Interest Payment Date provided that the first Specified Period shall be from, and including, the Final Maturity Date to, but excluding, the next Specified Interest Payment Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out below.
The Specified Interest Payment Dates shall occur monthly on the 24thday of each month from (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date to (and including) the earlier of (i) the date on which the Final Redemption Amount is paid in full and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date.
Modified Following Business Day Convention
TARGET2, London, New York, Sydney
Screen Rate Determination
(v)
Party
responsible
for
Not Applicable
determining the Rate of Interest
and /or calculating the Interest
Amount (if not the Principal
Paying Agent):
(vi)
Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
-
Reference Rate (if
Reference Rate: 1 month EURIBOR
applicable):
-
Interest Determination
The second day on which TARGET2 is open prior to
Date(s):
the start of each Interest Period
-
Relevant Screen Page:
Reuters Screen Page EURIBOR01
-
SONIA Observation
Not Applicable
Method:
0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4
4
-
SONIA Observation
Not Applicable
Look-Back Period:
-
SOFR Observation Shift
Not Applicable
Period
-
Index Determination
Not Applicable
-
Specified Time
11:00 am (Brussels time)
(vii)
ISDA Determination:
Not Applicable
(viii)
Linear Interpolation:
Not Applicable
(ix)
Margin(s):
+ 0.34 per cent. per annum
(x)
Minimum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(xi)
Maximum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(xii)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/360, adjusted
PROVISIONS RELATING TO
REDEMPTION
19. Notice periods for Condition 5.2 Minimum Period: 30 days
(Redemption for Tax Reasons) or
Condition 5.5 (Redemption due to Maximum Period: 60 days Illegality)
20.
Issuer Call:
Not Applicable
21.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
22.
Final Redemption Amount:
€1,000 per Calculation Amount
23.
Early Redemption Amount payable on
€1,000 per Calculation Amount
redemption for taxation reasons or on
event of default and/or the method of
calculating the same:
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS
24.
Form of Covered Bonds:
Bearer Covered Bonds:
Temporary Bearer Global Covered Bond exchangeable
for a Permanent Bearer Global Covered Bond which is
exchangeable for Bearer Definitive Covered Bonds only upon an Exchange Event
0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:03 UTC.