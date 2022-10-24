Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-24 am EDT
100.48 AUD   +1.21%
09:30aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : Issuer Document
PU
06:36aChicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
RE
02:02aChicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Issuer Document

10/24/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONFORMED COPY

FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4

1

20 October 2022

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): MSFSBD3QN1GSN7Q6C537

Issue of Series 96 EUR 1,000,000,000 3.246 per cent. Covered Bonds due 24 October 2025 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust (the Trust) under the U.S.$40,000,000,000 CBA Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein will be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Prospectus dated 20 July 2022 and the supplement to the Prospectus dated 10 August 2022 (together, the Prospectus) which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the EUWA) (the UK Prospectus Regulation). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Prospectus has been

published on the website of the London Stock Exchange at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html

1.

Issuer:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

2.

Covered Bond Guarantor:

Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as

trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust

3.

(i)

Series of which Covered Bonds

96

are to be treated as forming part:

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which Covered Bonds

Not Applicable

will be consolidated and form a

single Series:

4.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro (EUR or )

5. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Covered Bonds:

(i)

Series:

€1,000,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€1,000,000,000

6.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

7.

(i)

Specified Denominations:

€100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess

thereof up to and including €199,000. No Covered

Bonds in definitive form will be issued with a

denomination above €199,000

(ii)

Calculation Amount (Applicable

€1,000

to Covered Bonds in definitive

form, in relation to calculation of

interest on Covered Bonds in

global form see Conditions):

0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4

2

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

24 October 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

9.

Final Maturity Date:

24 October 2025

10. Extended Due for Payment Date of The Specified Interest Payment Date falling in or

Guaranteed Amounts

corresponding to

nearest to October 2026

the Final Redemption Amount under the

Covered Bond Guarantee:

11.

Interest Basis:

3.246 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate payable annually

in arrear from the Issue Date up to and including the

Final Maturity Date

1 Month EURIBOR + 0.34 per cent. per annum

Floating Rate payable monthly in arrear from (but

excluding) the Final Maturity Date to (and including)

the earlier of:

(i) the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed

in full; and

(ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date.

(see paragraphs 17 and 18 below)

12.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

100 per cent. of the nominal amount

13.

Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/

In accordance with paragraphs 17 and 18

Payment Basis:

14.

Put/Call Options:

Not applicable

15.

(a)

Status of the Covered Bonds:

Senior

(b)

Status of

Covered Bond

Senior

Guarantee:

16.

Method of distribution:

Syndicated

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

17. Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions Applicable from the Interest Commencement Date to the Final Maturity Date

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.246 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on

each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

24 October in each year, commencing on 24 October

2023, up to and including the Final Maturity Date

(provided however, that after the Final Maturity Date,

the Interest Payment Date shall be monthly in

accordance with paragraph 18 below)

(iii)

Fixed Coupon

Amount(s) for

€32.46 per Calculation Amount

Covered Bonds

in definitive

form (and in relation to Covered

0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4

3

Bonds in global form see

Conditions):

(iv)

Broken Amount(s) for Covered Not Applicable

Bonds in definitive form (and in

relation to Covered Bonds in

global form see Conditions):

  1. Day Count Fraction:
  2. Determination Date(s):
  3. Business Day Convention:

18. Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions

  1. Specified Period(s)/Specified Interest Payment Date(s):
  1. Business Day Convention:
  2. Additional Business Centre(s):
  3. Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest Amount are to be determined:

Actual/Actual (ICMA), unadjusted

24 October in each year

Following Business Day Convention

Applicable from the Final Maturity Date to the Extended Due for Payment Date

The Specified Periods shall be each period from, and including, each Specified Interest Payment Date to, but excluding, the following Specified Interest Payment Date provided that the first Specified Period shall be from, and including, the Final Maturity Date to, but excluding, the next Specified Interest Payment Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out below.

The Specified Interest Payment Dates shall occur monthly on the 24th day of each month from (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date to (and including) the earlier of (i) the date on which the Final Redemption Amount is paid in full and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date.

Modified Following Business Day Convention

TARGET2, London, New York, Sydney

Screen Rate Determination

(v)

Party

responsible

for

Not Applicable

determining the Rate of Interest

and /or calculating the Interest

Amount (if not the Principal

Paying Agent):

(vi)

Screen Rate Determination:

Applicable

-

Reference Rate (if

Reference Rate: 1 month EURIBOR

applicable):

-

Interest Determination

The second day on which TARGET2 is open prior to

Date(s):

the start of each Interest Period

-

Relevant Screen Page:

Reuters Screen Page EURIBOR01

-

SONIA Observation

Not Applicable

Method:

0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4

4

-

SONIA Observation

Not Applicable

Look-Back Period:

-

SOFR Observation Shift

Not Applicable

Period

-

Index Determination

Not Applicable

-

Specified Time

11:00 am (Brussels time)

(vii)

ISDA Determination:

Not Applicable

(viii)

Linear Interpolation:

Not Applicable

(ix)

Margin(s):

+ 0.34 per cent. per annum

(x)

Minimum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(xi)

Maximum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(xii)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/360, adjusted

PROVISIONS RELATING TO

REDEMPTION

19. Notice periods for Condition 5.2 Minimum Period: 30 days

(Redemption for Tax Reasons) or

Condition 5.5 (Redemption due to Maximum Period: 60 days Illegality)

20.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

21.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

22.

Final Redemption Amount:

€1,000 per Calculation Amount

23.

Early Redemption Amount payable on

€1,000 per Calculation Amount

redemption for taxation reasons or on

event of default and/or the method of

calculating the same:

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS

24.

Form of Covered Bonds:

Bearer Covered Bonds:

Temporary Bearer Global Covered Bond exchangeable

for a Permanent Bearer Global Covered Bond which is

exchangeable for Bearer Definitive Covered Bonds only upon an Exchange Event

0013279-0000598 SYO1: 2002497725.4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
09:30aCommonwealth Bank Of Australia : Issuer Document
PU
06:36aChicago wheat falls on firm dollar; corn and soy also down
RE
02:02aChicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
RE
01:09aAustralia, NZ dlrs fail to sustain rally, China concerns mount
RE
10/23Commonwealth Bank Of Australia : CBA launches mobile SIM plans
PU
10/21European Midday Briefing: Stocks Tumble on Inflation, Slowdown ..
DJ
10/21London Stocks Seen Lower; Retail Sales, Politics in Focus
DJ
10/21Australian Shares Fall Amid Fears of Further US Fed Hawkishness
MT
10/21Dollar pushes further above 150 yen as U.S. yields soar; sterling slumps
RE
10/20Sterling dips after Truss resigns, fragile yen weakens past 150 level
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 051 M 17 126 M 17 126 M
Net income 2023 10 351 M 6 554 M 6 554 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 170 B 108 B 108 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 49 245
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,28 AUD
Average target price 93,74 AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Paul Francis O'Malley Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-1.70%106 469
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776