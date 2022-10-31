Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Issuer Document

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point
Issue of USD 80,000,000 Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 31 October 2029
under the U.S.$70,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Part A - Contractual Terms
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Programme Circular dated 30 June 2022 and the supplement to it dated 10 August 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation (the "Programme Circular"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Programme Circular in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Programme Circular has been published on the Issuer's website at: https://www.commbank.com.au/about-us/investors/emtn-programme.html?ei=tl_emtn-programme.
Issuer:
(i) Series of which Notes are to be treated as forming part:
Tranche Number:
Date on which the Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Aggregate Nominal Amount:
Series:
Tranche:
Issue Price:
(i) Specified Denominations:
Calculation Amount (in relation to calculation of interest on Notes in global form see Conditions):
(i) Issue Date:
Interest Commencement Date:
Maturity Date:
Interest Basis:
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Change of Interest Basis:
Put/Call Options:
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
6490
1
Not Applicable
United States Dollar ("USD")
USD 80,000,000
USD 80,000,000
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount USD 200,000
Specified Denomination
31 October 2022
Issue Date
31 October 2029
Fixed Rate
(see paragraph 13 below)
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
13. Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate of Interest:
5.150 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
(ii)
(A) Interest Payment Date(s):
31 October in each year, commencing on 31
October 2023, up to and including the Maturity Date
Fixed Interest Periods:
Fixed Coupon Amount(s) for Notes in definitive form (and in relation to Notes in global form see Conditions):
Business Day Convention:
Additional Business Centre(s):
Calculation to be on a Calculation Amount Basis:
Broken Amount(s) for Notes in definitive form (and in relation to Notes in global form see Conditions):
Unadjusted
Not Applicable
Following
London, New York and Sydney
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
(viii)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/365 (Fixed), Unadjusted
(ix) Determination Date(s):
Not Applicable
14.
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
15.
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
16.
Issuer Call:
Not Applicable
17.
Investor Put:
Not Applicable
18.
Final Redemption Amount:
USD 200,000 per Calculation Amount
19. Early Redemption Amount payable on Condition 6(f) shall apply redemption for taxation reasons or on event of
default:
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
Form of Notes:
Payment Business Day Convention
Additional Financial Centre(s):
Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes:
Registered Notes:
Registered Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg
Following Business Day Convention
London, New York and Sydney
No
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO RMB NOTES
RMB Currency Event:
Spot Rate (if different from that set out in Condition 7(l)):
Party responsible for calculating the Spot Rate:
Relevant Currency (if different from that in Condition 7(l))):
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
28.
RMB Settlement Centre(s):
Not Applicable
DISTRIBUTION
29.
Additional selling restrictions:
Not Applicable
Signed on behalf of Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
By:……………………………………….
Title:……………………………………….
Duly authorised
Part B- Other Information
1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING
(i) Listing and admission to trading:
Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market and, to be listed on the Official List of the FCA with effect from 31 October 2022.
(ii) Estimate of total expenses related to GBP 3,950 admission to trading:
2. RATINGS
The Notes to be issued are expected to be rated:
Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty. Ltd.: AA-
3. REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS
(i) Reasons for the offer:
See "Use of Proceeds" in the Programme Circular
(ii) Estimated net proceeds:
USD 80,000,000
INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE
Save for any fees payable to Societe Generale (the "Dealer"), so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.
YIELD
Indication of Yield:
5.150 per cent. per annum
The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis
of the Issue Price. It is not an indication of future
yield.
