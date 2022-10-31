Advanced search
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-31 am EDT
104.68 AUD   +1.41%
Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Issuer Document

10/31/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Final Terms

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point

  1. of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
    (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA");

  1. a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a "qualified" investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

27 October 2022

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

ABN 48 123 123 124

Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): MSFSBD3QN1GSN7Q6C537

Issue of USD 80,000,000 Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 31 October 2029

under the U.S.$70,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Programme Circular dated 30 June 2022 and the supplement to it dated 10 August 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation (the "Programme Circular"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Programme Circular in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Programme Circular has been published on the Issuer's website at: https://www.commbank.com.au/about-us/investors/emtn-programme.html?ei=tl_emtn-programme.

  1. Issuer:
  2. (i) Series of which Notes are to be treated as forming part:
    1. Tranche Number:
    2. Date on which the Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:
  4. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  5. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  7. Issue Price:
  8. (i) Specified Denominations:
    1. Calculation Amount (in relation to calculation of interest on Notes in global form see Conditions):
  10. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  12. Maturity Date:
  13. Interest Basis:
  14. Redemption/Payment Basis:
  15. Change of Interest Basis:
  16. Put/Call Options:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

6490

1

Not Applicable

United States Dollar ("USD")

USD 80,000,000

USD 80,000,000

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount USD 200,000

Specified Denomination

31 October 2022

Issue Date

31 October 2029

Fixed Rate

(see paragraph 13 below)

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their nominal amount

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13. Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

5.150 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

(ii)

(A) Interest Payment Date(s):

31 October in each year, commencing on 31

October 2023, up to and including the Maturity Date

    1. Fixed Interest Periods:
  2. Fixed Coupon Amount(s) for Notes in definitive form (and in relation to Notes in global form see Conditions):
  3. Business Day Convention:
  4. Additional Business Centre(s):
  5. Calculation to be on a Calculation Amount Basis:
  6. Broken Amount(s) for Notes in definitive form (and in relation to Notes in global form see Conditions):

Unadjusted

Not Applicable

Following

London, New York and Sydney

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

(viii)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/365 (Fixed), Unadjusted

(ix) Determination Date(s):

Not Applicable

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

17.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

18.

Final Redemption Amount:

USD 200,000 per Calculation Amount

19. Early Redemption Amount payable on Condition 6(f) shall apply redemption for taxation reasons or on event of

default:

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
  2. Payment Business Day Convention
  3. Additional Financial Centre(s):
  4. Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes:

Registered Notes:

Registered Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg

Following Business Day Convention

London, New York and Sydney

No

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO RMB NOTES

  1. RMB Currency Event:
  2. Spot Rate (if different from that set out in Condition 7(l)):
  3. Party responsible for calculating the Spot Rate:
  4. Relevant Currency (if different from that in Condition 7(l))):

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

28.

RMB Settlement Centre(s):

Not Applicable

DISTRIBUTION

29.

Additional selling restrictions:

Not Applicable

Signed on behalf of Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

By:……………………………………….

Title:……………………………………….

Duly authorised

Part B- Other Information

1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING

(i) Listing and admission to trading:

Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market and, to be listed on the Official List of the FCA with effect from 31 October 2022.

(ii) Estimate of total expenses related to GBP 3,950 admission to trading:

2. RATINGS

The Notes to be issued are expected to be rated:

Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty. Ltd.: AA-

3. REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS

(i) Reasons for the offer:

See "Use of Proceeds" in the Programme Circular

(ii) Estimated net proceeds:

USD 80,000,000

  1. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE
    Save for any fees payable to Societe Generale (the "Dealer"), so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.
  2. YIELD

Indication of Yield:

5.150 per cent. per annum

The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis

of the Issue Price. It is not an indication of future

yield.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
