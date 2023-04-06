Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Issuer Document

Advanced search
FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II ; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1)(C) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT 2001 (2020 REVISED EDITION) OF SINGAPORE - In connection with Section 309B of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (2020 Revised Edition) of Singapore (as amended) and the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018 of Singapore (the "CMP Regulations 2018"), the Issuer has determined the classification of the Notes to be capital markets products other than prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the CMP Regulations 2018) and Specified Investment Products (as defined in the Singapore Monetary Authority (the "MAS") Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and in the MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

4 April 2023

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

ABN 48 123 123 124

Issuer's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): MSFSBD3QN1GSN7Q6C537

Issue of GBP 250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due April 2024

under the U.S.$70,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

The Notes will only be admitted to trading on London Stock Exchange's main market, which is an UK regulated market/a specific segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market, to which only qualified investors (as defined in the UK Prospectus Regulation) can have access and shall not be offered or sold to non-qualified investors.

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Programme Circular dated 30 June 2022 and the supplements to it dated 10 August 2022 and 15 February 2023 which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation (the "Programme Circular"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Programme Circular in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Programme Circular has been published on the Issuer's website at: http://www.commbank.com.au/about-us/investors/emtn-programme.html.

1.

Issuer:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

2.

(i)

Series Number:

6520

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes will be

Not Applicable

consolidated and form a single

Series:

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Pounds Sterling ("GBP")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  2. Issue Price:
  3. (i) Specified Denominations:
    1. Calculation Amount (in relation to calculation of interest for Notes in global form see Conditions):

GBP 250,000,000

GBP 250,000,000

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

GBP 100,000

Specified Denomination

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

6 April 2023

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

8.

Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to

April 2024

9.

Interest Basis:

Compounded Daily SONIA + 0.45 per cent.

Floating Rate

(see paragraph 14 below)

10.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or

early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed

on the Maturity Date at 100.00 per cent. of their

nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Specified Period(s)/Specified

6 July 2023, 6 October 2023, 6 January 2024

Interest Payment Dates:

and 6 April 2024 subject to adjustment in

accordance with the Business Day Convention

set out in (ii) below

(ii)

Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

(iii)

Additional Business Centre(s):

London, New York and Sydney

(iv)

Manner in which the Rate of

Screen Rate Determination

Interest and Interest Amount are

to be determined:

  1. Calculation to be on a Not Applicable Calculation Amount:

(vi)

Party

responsible

for

Not Applicable

determining the Rate of Interest

and/or

calculating the

Interest

Amount (if not the Principal

Paying Agent):

(vii)

Screen Rate Determination:

Applicable

-

Reference Rate:

Compounded Daily SONIA

-

Interest

Determination

The day falling the number of London Banking

Date(s):

Days included in the below SONIA

Observation Look-Back Period prior to the day

on which the relevant Floating Interest Period

ends (but which by its definition is excluded

from the Floating Interest Period)

-

Relevant Screen Page:

Reuters Screen Overnight SONIA Page

-

SONIA

Observation

Lag

Method:

  • SONIA Observation Look- Five (5) London Banking Days Back Period:

-

SOFR Observation Shift

Not Applicable

Period:

-

Index Determination:

Not Applicable

-

Specified Time:

Not Applicable

(viii)

ISDA Determination:

Not Applicable

(ix)

Linear Interpolation:

Not Applicable

(x)

Margin(s)

+0.45 per cent. per annum

(xi)

Minimum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(xii)

Maximum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(xiii)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/365 (Fixed), Adjusted

15.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Issuer Call:

Not Applicable

17.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

18.

Final Redemption Amount:

GBP 100,000 per Calculation Amount

19.

Early Redemption Amount payable on

Condition 6(f) shall apply

redemption for taxation reasons or on

event of default:

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

20.

Form of Notes:

Bearer Notes:

Temporary Bearer Global Note exchangeable

for a Permanent Bearer Global Note which is

exchangeable for Definitive Notes upon an

Exchange Event.

21.

Payment Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

22.

Additional Financial Centre(s):

London, New York and Sydney

23. Talons for future Coupons to be No attached to Definitive Bearer Notes:

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO RMB NOTES

24. RMB Currency Event:

Not Applicable

25.

Spot Rate (if different from that set out

Not Applicable

in Condition 7(l)):

26.

Party responsible for calculating the

Not Applicable

Spot Rate:

27.

Relevant Currency (if different from

Not Applicable

that set out in Condition 7(l)):

28.

RMB Settlement Centre(s)

Not Applicable

DISTRIBUTION

29.

Additional selling restrictions:

Not Applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
