Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Profit Slides, Pays A$1.50 Dividend -- Update

02/09/2021 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 21% fall in half-year net profit as it grappled with a low-interest rate environment and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank, Australia's biggest by market value and the country's largest mortgage lender, said its net profit dropped to 4.88 billion Australian dollars (US$3.79 billion) in the six months through December from A$6.16 billion a year earlier on a statutory basis.

Commonwealth Bank said its statutory profit was also lower than a year ago because it realized smaller gains on the sale of businesses.

Cash earnings--the measure followed by analysts that strips out items including hedging and losses or gains on acquisitions and asset sales--fell by 11% to A$3.89 billion.

"Although the outlook is positive, there are a number of health and economic risks that could dampen the pace of recovery. We are prepared for a range of scenarios and have taken a careful approach to provisioning," Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

Commonwealth Bank said its six-month net interest margin, a measure of the difference between what a bank pays to get deposits and funds and what it charges to lend money, was 10 basis points lower on year at 2.01%.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.50 a share, down 25% on year. This compared to Visible Alpha consensus cited by Goldman Sachs of a A$1.45 dividend.

It comes after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said from the start of 2021 it would no longer hold banks to a minimum level of earnings retention during the pandemic. This comes after the regulator earlier guided that banks should retain at least 50% of their earnings in 2020.

Meanwhile, overall total operating income was A$11.96 billion, down 0.5% due in part to Covid-19 and lower NIM impacts. Operating expenses rose by 2.3% to A$5.6 billion excluding remediation costs, driven partly by higher investment spend and the impact of the pandemic, said the lender.

Commonwealth Bank's loan impairment expense was A$882 million, which was an increase of A$233 million from last year, reflecting uncertainty in the economic outlook, according to the lender.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.35% 87.42 End-of-day quote.6.47%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.10% 300.46 Delayed Quote.13.82%
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
11:25aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Profit Slides, Pays A$1.50 Dividend -- Update
DJ
10:30aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Profit Slides, Pays A$1.50 Dividend
DJ
10:29aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's CBA improves dividend, posts profit..
RE
09:53aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's CBA posts 10.8% drop in first-half ..
RE
02/08Australia shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls
RE
02/08Australia shares dip as earnings trickle in; NZ down
RE
02/04Australia shares post best weekly jump in 3 mths as banks shine on c.bank's p..
RE
02/04Corn falls; hovers near 7-year high on Chinese demand
RE
02/03Corn firms before data expected to confirm robust China demand
RE
02/01Corn falls for first time in 7 sessions; hovers near 2013 high
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 429 M 18 123 M 18 123 M
Net income 2021 8 521 M 6 591 M 6 591 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 155 B 120 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 41 778
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 77,54 AUD
Last Close Price 87,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,95%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA6.47%120 926
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.10.29%427 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.17%286 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%270 014
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 273
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%194 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ