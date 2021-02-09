Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Profit Slides, Pays A$1.50 Dividend -- Update

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 21% fall in half-year net profit as it grappled with a low-interest rate environment and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank, Australia's biggest by market value and the country's largest mortgage lender, said its net profit dropped to 4.88 billion Australian dollars (US$3.79 billion) in the six months through December from A$6.16 billion a year earlier on a statutory basis.

Commonwealth Bank said its statutory profit was also lower than a year ago because it realized smaller gains on the sale of businesses.

Cash earnings--the measure followed by analysts that strips out items including hedging and losses or gains on acquisitions and asset sales--fell by 11% to A$3.89 billion.

"Although the outlook is positive, there are a number of health and economic risks that could dampen the pace of recovery. We are prepared for a range of scenarios and have taken a careful approach to provisioning," Chief Executive Matt Comyn said.

Commonwealth Bank said its six-month net interest margin, a measure of the difference between what a bank pays to get deposits and funds and what it charges to lend money, was 10 basis points lower on year at 2.01%.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.50 a share, down 25% on year. This compared to Visible Alpha consensus cited by Goldman Sachs of a A$1.45 dividend.

It comes after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said from the start of 2021 it would no longer hold banks to a minimum level of earnings retention during the pandemic. This comes after the regulator earlier guided that banks should retain at least 50% of their earnings in 2020.

Meanwhile, overall total operating income was A$11.96 billion, down 0.5% due in part to Covid-19 and lower NIM impacts. Operating expenses rose by 2.3% to A$5.6 billion excluding remediation costs, driven partly by higher investment spend and the impact of the pandemic, said the lender.

Commonwealth Bank's loan impairment expense was A$882 million, which was an increase of A$233 million from last year, reflecting uncertainty in the economic outlook, according to the lender.

