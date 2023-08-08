Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net interest income was AUD 23,056 million compared to AUD 19,473 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 10,090 million compared to AUD 10,771 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 5.617 compared to AUD 2.951 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 5.415 compared to AUD 2.923 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 6.254 compared to AUD 2.935 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was AUD 6.014 compared to AUD 2.907 a year ago.

