Commonwealth Bank of Australia profit jumps 23%

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
reported a 23% rise in half-year cash profit on Wednesday on the
back of higher lending, but the country's largest bank signalled
that intense competition was eating into its margins.
Cash profit climbed to A$4.75 billion ($3.39 billion) in the
six months ended Dec. 31, from A$3.87 billion a year ago,
beating an average estimate of A$4.35 billion from four
brokerages.
($1 = 1.4002 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)