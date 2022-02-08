Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia profit jumps 23%

02/08/2022 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a 23% rise in half-year cash profit on Wednesday on the back of higher lending, but the country's largest bank signalled that intense competition was eating into its margins.

Cash profit climbed to A$4.75 billion ($3.39 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$3.87 billion a year ago, beating an average estimate of A$4.35 billion from four brokerages. ($1 = 1.4002 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
03:52pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Results Profit Announcement
PU
03:52pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:51pCommonwealth Bank of Australia posts profit jump, warns of margin pressure
RE
03:42pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
03:42pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Results ASX Announcement
PU
03:42pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Dividend/Distribution - CBA
PU
03:38pCommonwealth Bank of Australia profit jumps 23%
RE
02/07Soybeans ease from eight-month peak ahead of U.S. report
RE
02/07Mining boost, Macquarie's outlook help Australia shares rebound
RE
02/04Commonwealth Bank of Australia Investing in Rent-to Own Startup
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 256 M 17 291 M 17 291 M
Net income 2022 9 538 M 6 799 M 6 799 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 161 B 115 B 115 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 44 375
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 94,30 AUD
Average target price 93,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Comyn Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Sinead Taylor Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-6.93%114 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.66%450 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.04%391 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%254 887
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%222 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%206 710